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Sauk Valley

Dixon, Sterling, Prophetstown students graduate from Iowa State

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Nearly 4,900 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in Ames this spring. Sauk Valley-area graduates include:

Dixon

  • John Daniel Ackert, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering 
  • Marcus E. Williams, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies, Cum Laude

Prophetstown

  • Rachel M Shoemaker, Professional Master of Business Administration, Business Administration

Sterling

  • Koda Lee Brininger, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Cum Laude
  • Dale M Guerrieri, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering
  • Shannon E. Kelly, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business
  • Elliot Noble, Bachelor of Science, Healthcare Management
Sauk ValleyEducationDixonSterlingProphetstownGraduationIowa State UniversitySauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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