Dixon, Sterling, Prophetstown students graduate from Iowa State

Nearly 4,900 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in Ames this spring. Sauk Valley-area graduates include:
Dixon
- John Daniel Ackert, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering
- Marcus E. Williams, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies, Cum Laude
Prophetstown
- Rachel M Shoemaker, Professional Master of Business Administration, Business Administration
Sterling
- Koda Lee Brininger, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Cum Laude
- Dale M Guerrieri, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering
- Shannon E. Kelly, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business
- Elliot Noble, Bachelor of Science, Healthcare Management