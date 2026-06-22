Whiteside County deputies ask for public’s help investigating hit-and-run after bicyclist injured

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as deputies investigate a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist Sunday night near Rock Falls.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a traffic crash involving a bicyclist on U.S. Route 30 in front of Crystal Lake, rural Rock Falls.

Deputies on scene determined a vehicle traveling west struck a bicyclist and subsequently left the scene, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a 2019-2024 Ram 1500 pickup truck but do not know its color. The vehicle is missing its passenger-side exterior mirror, and has damage to the passenger-side headlamp, grille, and front fender area.

Anyone with information regarding the crash, or who has seen a vehicle matching this description, is asked to contact jnoble@whiteside.org. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 815-625-7867.

The crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Illinois State Police, Rock Falls Police Department, Rock Falls Fire Department and CGH EMS.