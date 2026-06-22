Morris Police arrest sex offender for failing to register

The Morris Police Department said it arrested Kenneth W. Bryant on Friday, June 19 at a gas station on Ridge Road in Minooka after it discovered he wasn’t in compliance with registration requirements for sex offenders.

Police said officers conducted a registered sex offender address verification in the 1900 block of North Division Street on Thursday, June 11, which is when he was found to not be in compliance.

Police found him in Minooka, and he was found to have stayed in the area for several days, according to a news release. He allegedly traveled out of state briefly.

Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputies aided in Bryant’s arrest, and he was taken into custody for failure to register as a sex offender with previous convictions, a class 2 felony.

Police said Bryant is also pending criminal charges for failure to register as a sex offender and failure to register as a sex offender while crossing state lines.

The Minooka Police Department also aided in Bryant’s arrest, according to the news release.