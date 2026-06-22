Flagg Township Museum to host 4th of July weekend events

Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a weekend of patriotic fun at the Flagg Township Museum in Rochelle as it commemorates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with activities for the entire family.

The celebration begins Thursday and Friday, July 2 and 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Chalk the Walk. Help transform the museum sidewalks into a colorful patriotic display using red, white and blue chalk. Everyone is invited to add their artistic touch.

On Saturday, July 4, cheer on the community during the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce and VFW Post 3878’s parade beginning at 3 p.m. Watch for the Flagg Township Museum as volunteers, dressed as Colonial soldiers, carry the historic 13-star American flag.

Continue your patriotic celebration by visiting the museum throughout the holiday weekend. Show your American spirit by purchasing a “We the People” commemorative T-shirt, created especially for America’s 250th anniversary.

On Sunday, July 5, from noon to 4 p.m., enjoy a red, white and blue Sunday sundae on the lawn for just $3, complete with your choice of patriotic toppings.

While you’re at the museum, be sure to explore “Our Flag Flies High,” the museum’s special patriotic exhibit celebrating the history and symbolism of the American flag. The exhibit will be on display throughout June and July.