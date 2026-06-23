Lake in the Hills approves final settlement over ‘forever chemicals’

File-a glass of water is poured from the kitchen sink of a home in Lake in the Hills. (Whitney Rupp)

Lake in the Hills has approved another PFAS settlement.

The Village Board approved a settlement Tuesday without discussion with BASF Corporation.

The settlement was for about $17,000, but the village will net about $13,000 after firm costs and attorney’s fees. Village Administrator Shannon Andrews said officials expect that to be the majority of the funds from BASF.

Andrews said there would be “close-out dollars” coming from each of the three smaller settlements and 3M has a payment schedule. She said it is the last acceptance of settlement but additional funds would be coming in.

The settlement with BASF is the fourth PFAS settlement Lake in the Hills has received. It is also the final distribution in class action litigation Lake in the Hills joined because of PFAS.

PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” are able to repel stains and moisture and withstand heat, which makes them popular for products from waterproof shoes to firefighting foam. The problem is they don’t break down in the environment, where they now are common, and research has linked them to increased risk of certain cancers and developmental delays in children, according to the Associated Press.

Officials in Lake in the Hills took one of their water wells offline in 2021 because of PFAS and $1.9 million has been budgeted for remediation. The village is hoping to have the work completed this year.

Last month, the Village Board approved settlements with two companies, Tyco and DuPont, related to PFAS. The Tyco settlement, after firm costs and attorneys fees, netted around $33,900, and the DuPont settlement about $34,400.

Last year, Lake in the Hills received its first PFAS settlement, the one from 3M. According to village records, the total gross disbursement from that settlement is estimated to be about $387,300, minus attorneys’ fees and other costs.

The 3M settlement is payable in variable installments through 2033. The first installment net disbursement was about $60,000, according to village records.