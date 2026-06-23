Ogle County students named to NIU spring 2026 dean’s list

Northern Illinois University recently announced its spring 2026 dean’s list.

Students from Ogle County who achieved the honor include:

Baileyville: Mya Greenfield, English - B.A., Forreston High School; and Sydney Regez, Communicative Disorders, Forreston High School.

Byron: Austin Coyne, Mechanical Eng-Sustainable Eng, Byron High School; Rosalyn Goldstick, ELED-General Elementary Educ, Stillman Valley High School; Corbin Lawver, Health Sciences-General, Byron High School; Conner Lee, Mechanical Engineering - B.S.; Trevor Miller, Accountancy, Stillman Valley High School; Jaden Palzkill, ELED-Reading Teacher, Byron High School; and Hailey Scheck, Psychology - B.A., Byron High School.

Chana: Sonya Plescia, Pre-Nursing, Oregon High School.

Davis Junction: Cody Blevins, Manufacturing Engineering Tech, Stillman Valley High School; Jacob Blevins, Manufacturing Engineering Tech, Stillman Valley High School; Kylie Hall, Art and Design Education, Stillman Valley High School; Liam O’Sullivan, Mechanical Engineering - B.S.; Olivia Paluzzi, Family Social Services, Stillman Valley High School; and Madeline Smith, ELED-General Elementary Educ, Stillman Valley High School.

Esmond: Aiden Roschi, Biological Sciences - B.S., Eagle River High School; Breanna Smith, Criminology BA, Home School; and Breanna Smith, English - B.A., Home School.

Forreston: John Oelrichs, Mechanical Engineering - B.S., Sterling High School; Autum Pritchard, Health Sciences-General, Forreston High School; and Laura Runte, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Ironwood High School.

Leaf River: Mary Baier, Early Childhood Education, Byron High School; and Trent Lange, Biological Sciences - B.S., Whiteland Community HS.

Monroe Center: Amanda Nicklaus, Psychology - B.A., Stillman Valley High School.

Mt. Morris: Lillian Garncarz, Biological Sciences - B.S., Oregon High School; and Megan Miller, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Oregon High School.

Oregon: Andy Gilbert, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Oregon High School; and Joshua Sitze, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Oregon High School.

To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.