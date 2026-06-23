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Ogle County News

Ogle County students named to NIU spring 2026 dean’s list

Northern Illinois University logo

Northern Illinois University logo

By Shaw Local News Network

Northern Illinois University recently announced its spring 2026 dean’s list.

Students from Ogle County who achieved the honor include:

Baileyville: Mya Greenfield, English - B.A., Forreston High School; and Sydney Regez, Communicative Disorders, Forreston High School.

Byron: Austin Coyne, Mechanical Eng-Sustainable Eng, Byron High School; Rosalyn Goldstick, ELED-General Elementary Educ, Stillman Valley High School; Corbin Lawver, Health Sciences-General, Byron High School; Conner Lee, Mechanical Engineering - B.S.; Trevor Miller, Accountancy, Stillman Valley High School; Jaden Palzkill, ELED-Reading Teacher, Byron High School; and Hailey Scheck, Psychology - B.A., Byron High School.

Chana: Sonya Plescia, Pre-Nursing, Oregon High School.

Davis Junction: Cody Blevins, Manufacturing Engineering Tech, Stillman Valley High School; Jacob Blevins, Manufacturing Engineering Tech, Stillman Valley High School; Kylie Hall, Art and Design Education, Stillman Valley High School; Liam O’Sullivan, Mechanical Engineering - B.S.; Olivia Paluzzi, Family Social Services, Stillman Valley High School; and Madeline Smith, ELED-General Elementary Educ, Stillman Valley High School.

Esmond: Aiden Roschi, Biological Sciences - B.S., Eagle River High School; Breanna Smith, Criminology BA, Home School; and Breanna Smith, English - B.A., Home School.

Forreston: John Oelrichs, Mechanical Engineering - B.S., Sterling High School; Autum Pritchard, Health Sciences-General, Forreston High School; and Laura Runte, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Ironwood High School.

Leaf River: Mary Baier, Early Childhood Education, Byron High School; and Trent Lange, Biological Sciences - B.S., Whiteland Community HS.

Monroe Center: Amanda Nicklaus, Psychology - B.A., Stillman Valley High School.

Mt. Morris: Lillian Garncarz, Biological Sciences - B.S., Oregon High School; and Megan Miller, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Oregon High School.

Oregon: Andy Gilbert, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Oregon High School; and Joshua Sitze, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Oregon High School.

To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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