Spirit Matters: The promise of peace is within our reach

In terms of national and world events, life seems pretty hopeless right now, doesn’t it?

Tensions in America are at a modern-day high, with ideological differences dividing longtime friends and family members. Anger-charged rhetoric encouraging violence is everywhere, blasted on all forms of media – even from people in the highest office of the government, no less.

At a time when our leaders should be encouraging constructive dialogue, the divide is only growing wider and more dangerous.

And to put it bluntly, many people are scared. They wonder how our nation – and our world – can possibly emerge from this crisis to become a more civilized society that many of us once knew, although those days seem like eons ago now.

How can we possibly restore peace without resorting to violence and widespread loss? How can unity ever be restored?

We are a world in desperate need of the feminine. Feminine energy neutralizes conflict and balances and restores equilibrium.

And the most famous spiritual feminine figure in the history of the world is Jesus’s own mother, Mary. For centuries, the faithful have turned to her in desperate times and not been disappointed.

“A true child of Mary does not fear death, nor the assaults of the devil, because Mary protects him.” – St. Alphonsus Liguori

As a lifelong Catholic, I know the power of the rosary.

From a young age in Catholic school, we were taught of the love Jesus has for his mother, and how powerful and effective her intercessory prayers are for those in need.

There are countless stories through the centuries of answered prayers for those who pray the rosary. A simple Google search can lead you down the proverbial rabbit hole of wonder.

And in church-approved apparitions, such as Fatima and Lourdes, the rosary is consistently presented as the way to peace.

St. Pope John Paul II was ardently devoted to the blessed mother – he credited her intercession with guiding the bullet that almost killed him in 1981 to miss his internal organs. His 2002 apostolic letter Rosarium Virginis Mariae beautifully explores the efficacy of this ancient collection of prayers.

“From Mary we learn to surrender to God’s will in all things. From Mary we learn to trust, even when all hope seems gone. From Mary we learn to love Christ, her son and the son of God.” – St. John Paul II

I don’t remember exactly when, but during a time of crisis as a young adult, I picked up the rosary. I was in a prayerful relationship with Jesus and held the sacraments of the church as lifelines. But something was missing. And when I began praying the rosary regularly, I realized that the something missing was the nurturing love, guidance and friendship of my spiritual mother.

I began to feel her quiet presence in my life, sustaining me through all its ups and downs. She has never left me, even when my consistency in prayer has waned.

Mary is not an impediment to our relationship with Jesus. If anything, she draws us closer to him, teaching us who he truly is – “the prince of peace” – and constantly bringing our needs and concerns to him.

Jesus loved his earthly mother so much that he gave her to us and trusted us to her from the cross. Her vocation from God as mother of his son was inextricably linked with Jesus’s mission for eternity.

“Now beside the cross of Jesus stood his mother, his mother’s sister, Mary the wife of Clopas, and Mary Magdalene. So, when Jesus saw his mother and the disciple whom he loved standing nearby, he said to his mother, ‘Woman, behold, your son!’ Then, he said to the disciple, ‘Behold, your mother!’” – John 19:25-27

Conventional wisdom in how to handle the crises we find ourselves in cannot hold a candle to the impenetrable and proven wisdom of turning to our lady of peace for relief and spiritual strength. Mary lived on this earth during highly volatile times. She knows what we are going through, and her prayers are stronger and more powerful than any of the threats and calls for violence that flow from the small minds that are currently in charge.

I highly recommend praying the rosary and meditating on the accompanying mysteries of Jesus’s life as you do. But if you are not Catholic and not comfortable doing that, I encourage you to at least consider turning to Mary as a spiritual mother and confidante, sharing your worries and fears with her, and trusting that her prayers will bring you the faith and equilibrium you need to weather these tumultuous times.

She will not fail you. And she will not fail us.

All we have to do is ask.

Spirit Matters is a weekly column by Jerrilyn Zavada Novak that examines experiences common to the human spirit. Contact her at jzblue33@yahoo.com.