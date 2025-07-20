Spirit Matters: Immerse yourself in nature’s green medicine

As many regular readers of this column are aware, I am a die-hard autumn fan.

The colors, crisp air, coziness, comfort, and yes, melancholy nourish me in ways the other seasons don’t and can’t. I savor this season of the soul while it is here, and I look forward to it the rest of the year.

Winter is a close second, and if it weren’t for the sometimes bitterly cold temperatures it brings, it might be tied with autumn. For me, winter is a time of rich incubation for creativity. By turning down the dial on exterior distractions, the soft darkness allows my soul to listen with greater depth and clarity.

With all of that being said, the older I get, the more I treasure the limitless shades of green that abound in the spring, but especially now, in the fullness of summer. The next time you are in a natural setting, pay attention to the subtle shades of green everywhere. It is enchanting. Who knew green could have so many varied expressions?

Green has a soothing, healing quality, particularly for those with depression, nervousness and anxiety. We painted our shared workspace at home a sage green, and decorated with natural elements, making this area one of calmness, peace and refuge.

Because nature’s greenness is so soothing, I take every opportunity I can to drive scenic routes, to immerse myself in its spiritual medicine. If that is not possible, I am fortunate to be able to look out the window into our backyard to lush vegetation that does the trick every time.

According to color-meanings.com, green symbolizes harmony, safety, growth and health. The color revitalizes, balances, relaxes and encourages.

“Green soothes with its gentle and peaceful undertones,” the website says. “Green squelches chaos, making it a force to be reckoned with.”

Did you catch the weight of that last sentence?

“Green squelches chaos, and it is a force to be reckoned with.”

It occurred to me this morning, prior to knowing what I was going to write about, the difference in tactics between what I will call “elements of darkness” and “elements of light.”

While darker forces create nothing but noise and chaos with the intent to confuse, distract, frighten, control and destroy, the forces of light “soothe with their gentle and peaceful undertones.”

Kind of like a sea of tranquil natural greenery does while our political and social structures burn to the ground. Here is Psalm 19:1-3:

The heavens are telling of the glory of God; / And their expanse is declaring the work of His hands / Day to day pours forth speech, / And night to night reveals knowledge. / There is no speech, nor are there words; / Their voice is not heard.

Divine Beauty doesn’t have to scream and shout and throw tantrums. That kind of infantile behavior is beneath the Goodness of God. Rather, God captivates with quiet wisdom and sublime beauty.

In fact, we usually have to quiet ourselves and turn down the noise in our own hearts to be receptive to the grace the forces of light wish to pour out on us.

This is why dedicated time to prayer, meditation and thoughtful reflection is essential in the spiritual life. If we don’t remove ourselves from the prevailing chaos around us, we will be swallowed up by the negative forces that are like bulls in a China shop, destroying everything in their way.

As the noise and chaos continue their attempts to distract, deny and destroy, you can quietly resist by immersing yourself in the soothing Sacred Presence hidden in plain sight – in the lush, abundant, fertile greenery of Mother Nature.

SPIRIT MATTERS is a weekly column by Jerrilyn Zavada Novak that examines experiences common to the human spirit. Contact her at jzblue33@yahoo.com.