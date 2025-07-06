Spirit Matters: Spiritual self-care more important than ever

How do you tend your spirit?

How do you nurture your inner world so that you are able to weather the storms of life?

Contrary to what some would have you believe, tending your spirit is not “selfish.” Caring for your soul is always essential, but even more so when the world and all of its structures are on fire.

We were not designed to process constant chaos.

Modern technology is such that it offers us a sort of global connection, for better and for worse.

The upside to this is connecting with people of similar interests who live far away.

Thanks to social media and Zoom, I have been able to connect with people around the nation and world that I would otherwise never meet. In our cyber encounters, we have learned and grown with each other spiritually.

On the other hand, round-the-clock access to global connection means we can be privy to everything that is happening everywhere, all the time.

Earthquakes; wildfires; hurricanes; political, religious and celebrity scandals; corrupt government takeovers; human suffering of epic proportions. ...

This doesn’t even take into account the everyday struggles we all have: making ends meet with less; illness – our own or loved ones’; conflicts with coworkers; caring for elderly relatives; caring for children with challenging behaviors.

I have seen a meme online that illustrates how, in times not all that long ago, people were concerned mostly with the issues that arose in their own village. And that was more than enough to keep them occupied.

That is what we were designed for: human connection and bonds with those around us. Networks of neighbors helping one another out.

Now, when we hear of the latest national or international catastrophe, natural or human-generated, our first reaction is likely to panic and then perhaps to think of what we can do–or what anyone can do–to make it right.

With continual access to global issues, our brains cannot, and were not designed to process the number and the kinds of issues we are witnessing in these times.

We are taking on more than we can handle mentally, and many of us are not establishing boundaries around what we allow ourselves to take in. This is called “doomscrolling,” and I am as guilty of it as anyone else.

This is why so many of us are feeling fragmented, angry, scared, depressed, helpless, hopeless, you name it.

And this is why spiritual self-care should be a priority for every one of us.

As an old adage goes: “We cannot serve others from an empty cup.” In order to truly nourish others, we must first nourish ourselves. To try to serve from our depleted selves is to only make matters worse.

We cannot be who God made us to be and do what God made us to do if we are chronically spiritually and emotionally exhausted.

We cannot save the world on our own, but we can, and are required to do our part to make the world a better place – however simple and humble our part might be.

In order to do our part, we need the clarity that can be found in a consistent spiritual practice.

Spiritual self-care is not limited to prayer and meditation. It can be anything that makes you come alive inside.

It can be as simple as taking a walk outside or practicing gratitude, offering care and affection to your pet or allowing your creative juices to flow once again, cooking your favorite meal or getting lost in your favorite book.

The possibilities are many, and yours to decide.

Do yourself a favor this week: make time to get away from all the noise and nonsense of the world and rediscover the still, small voice inside your heart that has been patiently and steadily waiting your return.

“Be still and know that I am God.” (Psalm 46:10), and surrender your worries and fears into the power that will strengthen your soul for the days, weeks and months ahead.

• SPIRIT MATTERS is a weekly column by Jerrilyn Zavada Novak that examines experiences common to the human spirit. Contact her at jzblue33@yahoo.com.