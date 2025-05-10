Spirit Matters: In remembering Francis, consider what is yours to do

“As he lay dying, (St.) Francis (of Assisi) said, ‘I have done what is mine (to do); may Christ teach you what is yours!’ We can only change the world insofar as we have changed ourselves. We can only give away who we are. We can only offer to others what God has done in us.” – Richard Rohr, “St. Francis and the Marrow of the Gospel,” www.franciscanmedia.org

St. Francis of Assisi is known the world over.

His feast is celebrated Oct. 4. One popular way his memory is celebrated is the blessing of the animals, which is common in many places today.

The legend goes that Francis was called into his ministry at a church in San Damiano, Italy. While there, he heard Christ on the cross telling him to “rebuild his church.” Francis thought he meant to rebuild the physical church in which he was standing.

But it turns out Christ was referring to the universal church, and Francis’s enduring impact on the church is evident 800 years after his death.

Besides his unmatched love and reverence for all of creation, Francis chose poverty and a simple lifestyle (he was born into a wealthy family), and he gently yet passionately proclaimed the gospel to all who would listen.

Since he died in 1226, Francis’s followers have endeavored to model their leader’s example in living the gospel. The number of people who follow Francis’s teachings continues to grow worldwide. As a lay associate with Hospital Sisters of Saint Francis in Springfield, I seek to be a source of healing by using the unique gifts God has given me.

Pope Francis was educated as a Jesuit, and he lived that calling well. But when he took “Francis” as his papal name, his papacy transformed into one that followed in the footsteps of his namesake, with all the joyful simplicity with which Francis of Assisi lived.

Over the last several weeks, countless reflections and tributes in honor of Pope Francis have been shared in the media. His legacy as a modernizing force in the Catholic Church is undeniable. Francis introduced the synodal process, where lay people have more of a voice in where the church is headed. He showed us how to love our neighbors, even when they live their lives differently than we do, clearly stating it was not in his job description to judge others. He unfailingly modeled the mercy, compassion and forgiveness that is the heart of Christ.

And, perhaps most importantly, he was a beacon of light in a time of intense darkness and turmoil in world history. His light shone for the whole world to see. And the whole world saw that light. In the weeks since his death, the outpouring of grief has been universal in terms of his impact on people of all faiths and no faith.

Pope Francis, like Francis of Assisi, did what was his to do.

And now his successor will be challenged to do the same – to do what is his to do. What that is specifically, we don’t know. But just as God used Francis of Assisi in the 13th century and Pope Francis in the 21st century to “rebuild his church,” we can trust the holy spirit to guide him. The holy spirit will accomplish its plans for the church and the world. The process will go much smoother if and when we stay out of the spirit’s way.

We are each alive in this time for an appointed reason. This week, prayerfully consider what is yours to do to make this world more Christlike. And then ask the holy one to show you how to do it.

