November 06, 2024
NewsElection 2024SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Roundup of La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties election results coverage

By Derek Barichello
Beanie Babies Lefty the Donkey and Righty the the Elephant welcome voters at Zion United Church of Christ on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Peru.

Beanie Babies Lefty the Donkey and Righty the the Elephant welcome voters at Zion United Church of Christ on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a roundup of our coverage from Tuesday night in a variety of races affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

U.S. Congress

Underwood heading for reelection in Illinois 14th Congressional ]

State House of Representative

Briel holds a narrow lead over Bishop after all precincts counted ]

State Rep. Davis leads challenger by wide margin in reelection bid ]

La Salle County

Don Jensen holds sizable lead for La Salle County Board chairman, Republicans appear to gain 2 seats ]

Bureau County

Anderson, Workman hold leads in Bureau County races for state’s attorney, coroner ]

Referendums

Peru residents vote in favor of municipal swimming pool, according to unofficial results ]

Voters favor Spring Valley Fire Protection District ]

Putnam County school referendum appears to have failed ]

Local U.S. president results

Donald Trump receives about 60% of the vote in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties ]

Have a Question about this article?