Don Jensen holds sizable lead for La Salle County Board chairman, Republicans appear to gain 2 seats

Don Jensen is in good position to retain his seat as La Salle County Board chairman.

The Deer Park Republican held a sizable lead of 4,658 votes with all precincts counted in unofficial voting results. Results are not official until they are certified by the county clerk.

Jensen garnered 27,199 votes, or 54.6% of the vote, and Democrat Brian Dose of Ottawa tallied 22,541 votes.

The GOP also appeared to gain two seats on the La Salle County Board, giving the party a 19-10 majority. Additionally, if the leads hold up as they are Tuesday, there will be four new faces to the County Board – former sheriff Tom Templeton, Thomas Miller, James Bailey and Alexandria “Ali” Braboy.

In Peru, Republican Templeton appears to have beaten Democratic incumbent Gelinda Heller 1,072-672 for La Salle County Board District 11; but again results are not official.

In Ottawa, Democratic incumbent Doug Trager garnered 1,000 votes to Republican Kristy Donnelly’s 947 for the District 17 seat.

Two more Ottawa races appeared settled. Democrat Thomas Miller appears to have defeated Republican Lloyd Chapman 992-814 for District 18, being vacated by Democrat Pamela Beckett. Republican James Bailey of Ottawa appears to have defeated Democrat Olivia Romine 848-792 for La Salle County Board District 19, being vacated by LouAnne Carretto (D-Ottawa). Neither result is official.

In District 4 (northeast La Salle County) Republican incumbent Beth Findley Smith recorded 1,325 votes and the Democratic challenger Christine Valenta tallied 692.

In District 13 (La Salle), Democrat Alexandria “Ali” Braboy received 577 votes and Republican Melody Burgess garnered 495 votes for the seat being vacated by Democrat Mike Kasap.

In District 25 (Streator), incumbent Ronald Blue registered 838 votes and Democratic challenger, Fred Nimke, 622.

Some mail-in ballots that were received by the County Clerk’s office Monday or Tuesday still are being counted. County Clerk Jennifer Ebner said she didn’t have an estimate to how many ballots are active as of late Tuesday.