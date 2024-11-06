Donald Trump receives about 60% of the vote in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. Trump garnered about 60% of the votes in each of La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties in Illinois. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Donald Trump may have lost in Illinois, but he garnered a big share of votes in the Illinois Valley.

After all precincts were counted, Trump tallied 30,211 votes in La Salle County, 9,658 votes in Bureau County and 2,010 in Putnam County, which was 59%, 61.6% and 60% of the votes, respectively, according to unofficial results.

Vice President Kamala Harris tallied 20,172 votes in La Salle County, 5,706 in Bureau County and 1,253 in Putnam County.

As of 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, Trump held 267 of the electoral college votes, needing just three more to be declared the winner by the Associated Press.

If Trump were to win, he would become the first president since Grover Cleveland to win non-consecutive terms to office.