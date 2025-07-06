Demonstrators in Princeton voice concerns about Trump administration, deportations

People gather during a No Kings Independence Day protest was held on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Rotary Park in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

More than 100 people gathered Saturday at Princeton’s Rotary Park to protest President Donald Trump and what demonstrators described as rising authoritarianism in American politics.

Carrying signs and waving American flags at passing cars on North Main Street the day after Independence Day, many attendees who gathered called for the defense of democracy and support for vulnerable communities.

Rosanna Stremlau, of Princeton, said she believes people showing up to the protests is about more than just party politics.

“Whether you’re Democrat or Republican is immaterial,” Wilkin said. “It’s about whether you support policies that hurt vulnerable people.”

People gather during a No Kings Independence Day protest was held on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Rotary Park in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Nancy Churchill of Princeton echoed the sentiment, explaining she wanted to attend because of concerns about policies hurting children and low-income families.

“I think they’re taking health care and food away from the poor while giving tax breaks to the wealthy,” Churchill said. “What’s happening in Washington right now is just the opposite of what America stands for.”

Rich Wilkin of Ohio, said he has little hope in the current administration and what’s been happening with deportations, however, protests like this one and the many across the country give him hope.

“I gain hope and from being with people that are like minded and who see how our country and marginalized folks are being harmed,” Wilkin said.

Steve Gasuigne of Princeton, wore a shirt that read “Impeach Trump” and explained it often sparks quiet support in public, however, he urges those people not to hold back.

“People come up to me and whisper, ‘I like your shirt’,” Gasuigne said. “And I tell them: that’s good but there’s no need to whisper. We need to speak out together.”

Terry Nelson, a 76-year-old U.S. Army veteran from LaMoille, was at a similar protest in Princeton two weeks ago, and was happy to see a good turnout on Saturday.

“I’m bewildered and angry about what’s happening in our country right now,” Nelson said. “The feeling of solidarity out here is something I haven’t felt in decades.”

Nelson said the protest reminded him of marching for civil rights in the 1960s.

“I’m proud to see so many people show up - this is what democracy looks like,” he said.