Underwood heading for re-election in Illinois 14th Congressional

Rep. Lauren Underwood, D- Naperville, looks headed to retain her seat as seat in the Illinois 14th Congressional district, with 55.6% as of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. Her challenger James Marter, R-Oswego, had 44.4%. The Associated Press called the race for Underwood.

The congressional district includes towns such as Yorkville, Oswego, Plano, Plainfield, Aurora, Joliet, and Naperville.

Following the results, Underwood released a statement celebrating the diversity of the seven counties comprising the district.

“We are big and diverse. We are farmers and scientists. We are investors and innovators. We are students and educators. We are proud of working hard. And we want a bright future for our kids. Despite all of our differences, we are a hopeful community. And together we will move forward, with a commitment to freedom and justice for all,” Underwood said in her statement.

A central part of Underwood’s platform focused on securing unrestricted reproductive health care services, including abortion care and IVF, in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Underwood campaigned on lowering out of pocket healthcare costs, including protecting and expanding Social Security and Medicare. She highlighted legislation she supported capping insulin prices for seniors and allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices.

Addressing the rising costs of housing, Underwood campaigned for downpayment assistance for first time homebuyers in the form of grants and tax credits.

Responding to Republican criticisms of the Democrats’s handling of the border, Underwood campaigned on balancing improved border security while improving pathways to citizenship for immigrants who have lived most of their lives in the country.