Anderson, Workman hold leads in Bureau County races for state’s attorney, coroner

Daniel C. Anderson is in the lead after all the precincts were counted in Bureau County to become the next state’s attorney and Kurt Workman is in the lead to become the next coroner.

According to unofficial results, Anderson, a Republican from Princeton, has garnered 9,438 votes compared to Bradley Popurella, a Democrat, with 5,822 votes.

If the results stand, Anderson, who works in the state’s attorney’s office, will succeed Thomas Briddick, who decided not to run.

Anderson said at a forum in October he wanted to add specialty courts, or venues to address specific issues such as drug courts and, especially, a veterans court.

Workman, a Republican from Princeton, is ahead of incumbent Alexandria “Lexi” Wamhoff, a Democrat, who took over the office after the retirement of her grandmother Janice Wamhoff. Workman received 7,937 votes compared to Wamhoff’s 7,394, in unofficial vote totals.

Workman said at an October forum he wanted to establish a rotation of responding funeral homes to ensure equal participation and aim for better use and training for deputy coroners, as well as cut down on time that police, fire and EMS remain at the scene.