State Rep. Jed Davis (R-Newark) is in the lead for his reelection bid for the 75th District seat by a wide margin, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

Davis, a Republican who was first elected in November 2022, received 14,951 votes, while his Democratic challenger Heidi Henry, received 7,973 votes. He also face Henry in that election.

“We won, thank you for all the support, so grateful!” Davis stated on his Facebook page.