Voters favor Spring Valley Fire Protection District

Spring Valley appears to be on its way to form the Spring Valley Fire Protection District, according to unofficial results.

The move – approved by a margin of 1,817 yes to 577 no – allows the Spring Valley Fire Department to increase its tax rate from 15 cents to the maximum 30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

That would increase the amount of tax funds allotted to the SVFD from $135,000 – less than is provided to the Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library – to more than twice that, giving it the funds needed to purchase and maintain equipment that has been in service much longer than intended.

That would also cover the increased costs of Occupational Safety and Health Administration training and medical recommendations expected to be added this year.

The increase is estimated to be $60 on a $125,000 home.