Princeton High School coach Pat Hodge has released this week’s schedule for summer cross country runs.

Monday, July 7: 8:30 a.m. - Meet in front of the high school.

Wednesday, July 9: 8:30 a.m. - Meet at Zearing Park.

Friday, July 11: 8:30 a.m. - Meet in front of the high school.

Note: If you can’t make it at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, you may meet at 7 p.m. at the high school.