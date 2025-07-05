IVYSO to host ‘Echoes of Maud’ concert honoring violinist Maud Powell

(File photo) Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra will present “Echoes of Maud: A Tribute to Maud Powell,” Aug. 2 at First Congregational Church in Peru. (Photo provided by Aelsa Woods)

The Illinois Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra will present a special summer concert, “Echoes of Maud: A Tribute to Maud Powell,” celebrating the legacy of world-renowned violinist Maud Powell ahead of what would have been her 158th birthday.

The concert will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at First Congregational Church at 1431 4th St. in Peru, Powell’s hometown.

The event will feature a solo performance by acclaimed violinist Marcia Henry Liebenow. Liebenow is the concertmaster of the Peoria Symphony Orchestra and serves as a professor of violin, viola and chamber music at Bradley University. She has performed internationally in Germany, Russia and Italy. Pianist Ji Hyun Kim will accompany her for the program.

Also performing will be Manderley Strings, a local string quartet featuring professional musicians Katie Roy, Faith Salander, Rhoda Kay Roberts and Delle Vercimak. The concert will open with a performance by students of the Illinois Valley Youth Symphony.

Proceeds will benefit the newly established Maud Powell Memorial Chair, the concertmaster seat in IVYSO’s top orchestra, Sinfonia. The chair honors Powell’s trailblazing career and includes a 50% season tuition scholarship for the student who occupies it.

“Our mission is to provide young people in our community with quality music training – particularly string players because there are no school orchestras in our towns,” IVYSO manager Aelsa Woods said. “Maud Powell is an example of an incredible musician who came from this community, and it’s important to us that students here know it’s possible for them. The Maud Powell chair is one practical way we can do that.”

Tickets are $35 for adults and free for children ages 15 and younger. They are available during a pre-sale at ivyouthsymphony.org and at the door.

The concert is presented by the IVYSO and The Music Shoppe Inc. It is sponsored in part by Heartland Bank and Trust of Peru.