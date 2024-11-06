Peru residents vote in favor of municipal swimming pool, according to unofficial results

Peru residents may be another step closer to a municipal swimming pool as voters passed a referendum Tuesday to use hotel/motel tax dollars to the construction and operation. (Shaw Local News Network)

Peru residents may be another step closer to a municipal swimming pool as residents voted in favor referendum Tuesday to use hotel/motel tax dollars to the construction and operation, according to unofficial results.

Former alderwoman Sherry Mayszak began working on the referendum last fall because she believed a pool would be a great addition to the community.

The referendum had 2,415 votes in favor (68.9%) to 1,090 against (31.1%) with all precincts counted Tuesday, and asked residents if the city should construct and operate a municipal swimming pool funded by the use of the hotel/motel tax. All results are unofficial until they certified.

Mayszak said she was so excited and grateful to the citizens of Peru who voted yes for a new swimming pool and couldn’t thank the people enough who helped me along the way, either by getting signatures, putting signs in their yards, showing up to the town hall meeting, hanging flyers, or giving her an encouraging text or Facebook message just when she needed it.

“Since August 2023, I’ve been working on this referendum, but I’ve been in support of a pool since 2011, and it was because of the demolition of the old swimming pool that I got involved in Peru politics,” she said.

The referendum stated “Shall the city of Peru construct and operate a municipal swimming pool funded by the use of the hotel/motel tax?

The hotel/motel tax was increased in June 2022 from 4.7% to 7%.

Mayszak said Peru is an amazing town.

“The mayor along with the City Council are trying to bring growth, more retail, more housing and more jobs, but Mayor Ken Kolowski has brought a sense of community back to Peru with the Taste and the Lighted Christmas Parade.”

Although we were still missing something big for the kids and families to gather and not only learn to swim but to have fun, to relax and unwind, get some exercise and build lasting memories,” she said. “We now know how the residents of Peru feel, they want a pool. If it wasn’t for Mayor Kolowski, the swimming pool would still be a dead issue... I did the legwork to give the citizens a voice, and they responded with a resounding YES.”

However, even though it passed, the referendum is nonbinding. This means Peru still may not construct a pool, but it may put political pressure on the council.

Kolowski said he thinks the citizens of Peru have sent a clear message, they want this amenity and he has a plan.

“I believe it’s time to move this project forward,” he said. “To make memories for the citizens of Peru.”

Alderman Tom Payton, who is the Finance Chair, requested a town hall on the referendum so residents could be informed prior to the election.

The special meeting was held on Sept. 26, with the residents in attendance largely supporting the construction of a pool with the use of hotel/motel funds and city council members objecting to the cost.

Payton said he would accept the results of the voters.

Mayszak said the next step will be presenting this win to the aldermen and asking them to vote yes for a new swimming pool, like the voters of Peru did Tuesday.

“This is a huge win and a great moment for the entire Peru community,” she said. “Because it will have lasting effects for generations to come.”