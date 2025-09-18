Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: La Salle-Peru quarterback Marion Persich

La Salle-Peru sophomore quarterback Marion Persich (center) was named Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP after throwing for three touchdowns and running for three scores in a win over Ottawa. (Kevin Chlum)

La Salle-Peru sophomore quarterback Marion Persich has drawn plenty of NCAA Division I interest.

He already has an offer from Temple, went to camps over the summer at Illinois, Northwestern, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State and others and on Saturday took a game day visit to Illinois.

Persich showed why he’s a sought after recruit last week against rival Ottawa.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder accounted for six touchdowns in a 41-24 victory over the Pirates, which was the Cavaliers’ 12th straight in the series.

Persich completed 11-of-19 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 99 yards and three scores on just five carries.

For his efforts, Persich was selected as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. It’s the second time in his career he’s won the award.

Here’s his Q&A with NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

Chlum: What are your thoughts on how you played last week?

Persich: I played pretty well. I would definitely say I missed a couple of my guys. Rylynd (Rynkewicz) for one at the start of the game. I missed a seamer up the middle, but I think I played pretty well. I know we’ll do better this week.

Chlum: What are your strengths as a quarterback?

Persich: Being a dual-threat quarterback, I can run and pass. That’s definitely dangerous for the defense.

Chlum: What do you like about playing quarterback?

Persich: It’s really intense. I like how much you have to think. Everything revolves around you. I love the pressure.

Chlum: What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Persich: Just make it to the playoffs. That’s it.

Chlum: What are your long-term goals?

Persich: I want to try to get a couple more offers hopefully going into my junior year.

Chlum: If you could get advice from any quarterback, who would it be and why?

Persich: I’d say Patrick Mahomes. I’ve been following him since he went to the Chiefs. I really love Patrick Mahomes. I’ve been training with the same people he trained with, so I’d really want some advice from him. It used to be Throw It Deep. It’s QB Era now. I love all the coaches there. They’re the reason why I am how I am now. They’re really smart, really good guys. They all played college ball. They just really have a lot of information to give me.

Chlum: Do you have any pregame routine?

Persich: Not really. I just lock in, get with my receivers and just warm up and stay ready.

Chlum: Do you have any go-to pregame or postgame meals?

Persich: No. Last week I ended up having Taco Bell before the game. It wasn’t a good meal.

Chlum: Who was your first pick in fantasy football this year?

Persich: Patrick Mahomes. I took him first because I know he’s going to have a good season. They’re having a bumpy season right now, but that’s OK. I know he’s going to bounce back.