FND Team of the Week MVP: La Salle-Peru quarterback Marion Persich

La Salle-Peru freshman quarterback Marion Persich was voted Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 3 after leading the Cavaliers to a 33-0 win over rival Ottawa. (Kevin Chlum)

La Salle-Peru freshman quarterback Marion Persich did not play like a freshman in Week 3.

In the 125th meeting between rivals L-P and Ottawa, Persich led the Cavaliers to a 33-0 victory, their 10th straight in the series.

Persich completed 18 of 22 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown and ran for 75 yards and two scores on 11 attempts.

Persich was voted the FridayNightDrive.com Team of the Week MVP by readers with 379 votes. The Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Persich answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

How did it feel to have a big game against Ottawa?

Persich: It feels amazing. We all came out to play and we executed. It felt good.

How would you describe playing at Howard Fellows Stadium in a rivalry game?

Persich: All the fans cheering - the game is loud - it feels amazing.

How old were you when you started playing football and how did you get into it?

Persich: I think I was 7. All my family grew up playing sports.

What do you like about football?

Persich: Everything. The action. The hitting. I just love the sport.

If you could get advice from any quarterback, who would it be and why?

Persich: Patrick Mahomes. He’s my idol quarterback. I’ve grown up watching him. I just love to see him out there.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Persich: My first year going to nationals in Florida for football. We only lost one game. We were one game short of the championship.

What goals do you have for yourself and the team for the rest of the season?

Persich: I’m just hoping to make the playoffs, get a home playoff game and execute the rest of the season.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Persich: Chicken sandwiches.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Persich: Probably Iceland to see the Northern Lights.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Persich: Math.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Persich: Gridiron Gang.