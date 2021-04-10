Football: Milledgeville holds off Eastland-Pearl City for another victory

The Milledgeville Missiles grabbed the lead right before halftime, then relied on their defense to salt away a 22-12 victory over NUIC foe Eastland-Pearl City on Friday night in Lanark.

Milledgeville (3-1) took a 14-12 lead at the break when Nick Smith connected with Daniel Lohnes on a touchdown pass with 13.2 seconds left in the second quarter.

Smith then provided an insurance TD with 4:28 left in the third, diving in from 1 yard out. The two-point conversion pass made it 22-12 Missiles.

Eastland-Pearl City (2-2) opened the scoring on a Kellen Henze run for a 6-0 lead with 2:58 left in the first period, then the Missiles answered with a Damon Miller 2-yard TD run with 1:02 left in the quarter.

Henze then hit Jason Sturtevant on a scoring strike about two-and-a-half minutes later for a 12-8 lead for the Wildcatz.

Miller ran for 80 yards on 19 carries to lead the Missiles, while Ryan Kendall added 54 yards on the ground, and Ashton Nobis ran for 36. Smith was 5-for-8 passing for 19 yards.

Henze finished with 91 yards rushing and 120 yards passing for EPC, completing 7 of 14 passes.

Amboy 16, West Carroll 8: The Clippers won an NUIC slugfest at The Harbor, scoring twice in the fourth quarter after the teams played to a scoreless tie through the first three periods.

Sean Fitzpatrick had 25 carries for 166 yards and both touchdowns for Amboy-LaMoille (1-2), and Joe Quest added 63 yards on the ground. The Clippers amassed 231 yards on 39 rushes.

Ashton St. Ores ran 18 times for 105 yards and the lone TD for West Carroll (0-3), and he also finished 5-for-13 passing for 90 yards and an interception. Andrew Lee caught all five completions.

Oregon's Daniel Dominguez chases down and tackles North Boone's Chris Doetch on Friday night at Landers-Loomis Field. (Earleen Hinton)

North Boone 25, Oregon 12: The Hawks grabbed a 6-0 lead on Wylee Rice’s 1-yard touchdown run with 3:19 left in the first quarter, but the Vikings scored the next four TDs to take control in a Big Northern win at Landers-Loomis Field.

Rice finished with 51 rushing yards, and quarterback Breccan Berns ran for 114 yards and a score for Oregon (1-2).

Will Doetch caught a pair of TD passes from Logan Emanuel, and he also returned a punt 70 yards for a score. Chris Doetch also caught a scoring strike from Emanuel, who was 15-for-20 passing for 218 yards, and also ran for 40 yards. Will Doetch had 79 yards receiving, and Chris Doetch added 68 yards receiving.

Oregon's Breccan Berns battles for yards against North Boone on Friday night at Landers-Loomis Field. (Earleen Hinton)

Polo 24, Hiawatha 22: The Marcos bounced back from their first-ever loss in 8-man football to hold off the Hawks in Kirkland.

Avery Grenoble ran 25 times for 184 yards and two touchdowns for Polo (3-1), and Tyler Merdian connected with Bennett Soltow on a 65-yard TD pass in the first quarter. Merdian threw for 79 yards on 4-for-11 passing.

Parker Wolber added 60 yards on the ground for the Marcos, and Soltow ran for 37 yards in addition to his TD catch.

Mathew Korb ran for 143 yards and two TDs on 11 carries for Hiawatha, and he also completed 7 of 16 passes for 28 yards, with a scoring strike to Cole Brantley. Korb’s TD runs covered 88 and 52 yards, the second cutting it to a two-point game in the fourth quarter.