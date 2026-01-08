Stillman Valley Head Football Coach Mike Lalor steps away after 28 seasons

Stillman Valley High School announced Jan. 7 that Mike Lalor is stepping away as head football coach, concluding a 28-year career marked by championship success, consistency and lasting impact on the school and community, a press release said. (Photo provided by Stillman Valley High School)

An IHSFCA Hall of Fame Coach, Lalor finishes his coaching career with an outstanding 223-88 record, earning a .717 winning percentage. His teams made 21 playoff appearances, captured five state championships (1999, 2000, 2003, 2009, 2013) and finished as state runner-up once (2010), establishing Stillman Valley as one of the premier football programs in the state.

“Throughout his tenure, Lalor built a program rooted in discipline, accountability and excellence,” the news release said. “His influence extended beyond the field, shaping generations of student-athletes through leadership, mentorship and a strong commitment to character development.”

“Mike Lalor’s impact on Stillman Valley High School is impossible to measure,” Cardinals athletic director Henry Robison said. “He set the standard for excellence, not only through championships and wins, but through the way he developed young men and represented our school with integrity. His legacy will continue to be felt for many years.”

SVHS will honor Lalor’s contributions as plans are made for the future of the football program. The school extended its sincere gratitude for his decades of service and dedication, the news release said.