Oswego’s Taiden Thomas ready to ‘dominate’ after trying 2022 season marred by concussion

OSWEGO – Taiden Thomas does not take a single day on the football field for granted these days, even if it is for a Monday morning practice in shorts.

He’s just grateful to be back.

“It’s a blessing to be out here every day,” Oswego’s senior defensive end said.

A blessing indeed, after a season in which Thomas and the Panthers probably felt cursed. Following an all-conference sophomore year, Thomas was knocked out of the 2022 season opener with a concussion. Thomas was one of five Oswego starters lost to injury that game.

Thomas missed five more full games, and 3-6 Oswego missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Needless to say, Thomas and the Panthers attacked the first day of fall practice Monday with a spring in their step and a chip on their shoulder.

“Definitely optimistic this year,” Thomas said. “We are accepting that that last season wasn’t us. This new version of us is us. We have some young ‘uns coming in, football players. We have positives vibes all day. Getting better every day.”

Thomas, an athletic rangy defensive end burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2021 on the Oswego defensive line. Thomas made 41 tackles, had seven sacks and seven tackles for loss.

But in last year’s season opener, going to sack Neuqua Valley quarterback Mark Mennecke, Thomas landed awkwardly and banged his head. Thomas was told that typically it takes 10-14 days to return from a concussion, but he hit his head particularly hard. On top of that, Thomas was sick at the time.

“The adversity, at first it was a struggle for me,” Thomas said. “It was hard understanding that to heal I couldn’t rush back on the field, especially for something as serious as a concussion. It was hard, but it’s adversity and that’s something I welcome into my life. I face it head on to make sure I train myself to stay healthy and train my neck muscles so that stuff doesn’t happen again.”

Thomas said he never had had a concussion before. And although his sister and brother had had ones, the injury and recovery is unique to each individual.

He experienced lightheadedness, but did go to school every day to keep his grades up. He had to limit his screen time and avoid bright rooms. Thomas did show up for every game and every practice taking on a role of unofficial coach.

“When I talked to the doctors it was about that feeling of being honest with yourself,” Thomas said. “You can tape up your ankle or knee when they’re injured, but you can’t tape up your head. I had to play it by ear, make sure I was fully good.”

Neuqua Valley's Mark Mennecke (13) is tackled in the backfield by Oswego’s Taiden Thomas (89) during a football game at Oswego High School on Friday, Aug 26, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Thomas did finally return in Week 7 last season, but it was a struggle. His conditioning was not there, and had a short week before the Plainfield North game.

“The last three weeks I wasn’t 100%, but I was good enough to play. Now I’m 140%, 150%,” Thomas said. “I’m ready to do what I was going to do last year and on top of that what I’m going to do this year. I had to take on a role that was needed at the time last year when I was out, teaching the young ‘uns like I was a coach. Now I’m back to playing and dominating as I do.”

To Oswego coach Brian Cooney, he sees a talented kid who is better than ever. Thomas could also contribute offensively at tight end.

“He looks like he has a different level of strength and speed,” Cooney said. “Seeing the progression he’s made since we moved him up as a sophomore two years ago to where he is now, he always has been comfortable with the defense with his high IQ and high intelligence. But what he’s able to do with his frame now is leaps and bounds compared to where he was before.”

Oswego Football Practice Oswego players gather around their head coach Brian Cooney after football practice at Oswego High School on Monday, Aug 7, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

He’s a difference-maker as the most experienced member of the Oswego defense. Thomas was also voted one of four team captains.

“As the minimum you have a kid that the other 10 can point to that is going to make the calls, is going to make the checks, is going to hustle for the ball, is going to do all the little things that we expect. Taiden does it every single time,” Cooney said. “It’s nice to have a kid that with our defensive unit, a coach can say ‘Don’t tell me you can’t do it, Taiden’s doing it every time.’ He is a great leader with his voice and his actions.”

Thomas holds offers from Bemidji State, McKendree and William Penn. A senior tape that better showcases his potential could well attract more college interest, but that’s not a priority for Thomas ahead of the Aug. 25 season opener at Neuqua Valley

“Of course that’s an important factor, the next level, but that stuff, the exposure, the coaches, will come no matter what level it is,” Thomas said. “I just have to make sure that I go out and perform at the best level I can.”