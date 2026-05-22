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175th Anniversary

Historical covers for May 22: Violas and birds of prey

The cover of the Kane County Chronicle for May 22, 2012

The cover of the Kane County Chronicle for May 22, 2012 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four historic front pages from May 22. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from localized community highlights to the profound local impact of world-changing events.

1935: Dixon Evening Telegraph

Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: May 22, 1935 Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: May 22, 1935 May 22, 1935 Dixon Evening Telegraph (Dixon, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On May 22, 1935, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with major economic and legislative news. The primary headline blared, “ILLINOIS HOUSE PASSED MODIFIED SALES TAX,” noting an increase set to take effect on July 1st. Right below, the paper captured national tension with “House Overrides Pres. Roosevelt Veto of Bonus Bill,” featuring the text of Patman Bill’s veto message delivered personally by the President. Additionally, the front page paid tribute to legendary social reformer Jane Addams following her passing.

1945: Morris Daily Herald

Morris Daily Herald cover: May 22, 1945 Morris Daily Herald cover: May 22, 1945 May 22, 1945 Morris Herald-News (Morris, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 1945, the front page was dominated by the closing chapters of World War II. The Morris Daily Herald featured the massive headline, “More Troops Fighting For Shuri,” complete with a strategic map highlighting the intense push by the 1st Marines and 77th Division on Okinawa. Other military updates included “Mindanao Defenses Of Japs Breaking” and a piece on domestic readiness titled “Plans Indefinite Deferment For Men 30 Or Over.”

1985: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The Daily Chronicle cover: May 22, 1985 The Daily Chronicle cover: May 22, 1985 May 22, 1985 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The May 22, 1985, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle centered heavily on community accountability and local education. The top story reported that “District officials take aim at truancy problems,” outlining new high school attendance policies. The front page also featured a striking photo of a musician and detailed upcoming “Memorial Day events slated,” while the sports section highlighted Northern Illinois University signing a new media pact.

2012: Kane County Chronicle

Kane County Chronicle cover: May 22, 2012 Kane County Chronicle cover: May 22, 2012 May 22, 2012 St. Charles Kane County Chronicle (St. Charles, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Rounding out the collection, the May 22, 2012, Kane County Chronicle captured a vibrant, full-color human interest piece for its “Graduation 2012” series. The main feature, “VIOLAS AND BIRDS OF PREY,” spotlighted Mya Hunt, a St. Charles East High School senior skilled in both music and raptor handling, pictured smiling with a red-tailed hawk. The bottom of the page balanced sports and local business, highlighting Kaneland pitcher Delani Vest and a planned Batavia restaurant redevelopment agreement.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryKane County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.