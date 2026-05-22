Historical covers for May 22: Violas and birds of prey

The cover of the Kane County Chronicle for May 22, 2012 (Newspapers.com)

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four historic front pages from May 22. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from localized community highlights to the profound local impact of world-changing events.

1935: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On May 22, 1935, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with major economic and legislative news. The primary headline blared, “ILLINOIS HOUSE PASSED MODIFIED SALES TAX,” noting an increase set to take effect on July 1st. Right below, the paper captured national tension with “House Overrides Pres. Roosevelt Veto of Bonus Bill,” featuring the text of Patman Bill’s veto message delivered personally by the President. Additionally, the front page paid tribute to legendary social reformer Jane Addams following her passing.

1945: Morris Daily Herald

By 1945, the front page was dominated by the closing chapters of World War II. The Morris Daily Herald featured the massive headline, “More Troops Fighting For Shuri,” complete with a strategic map highlighting the intense push by the 1st Marines and 77th Division on Okinawa. Other military updates included “Mindanao Defenses Of Japs Breaking” and a piece on domestic readiness titled “Plans Indefinite Deferment For Men 30 Or Over.”

1985: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The May 22, 1985, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle centered heavily on community accountability and local education. The top story reported that “District officials take aim at truancy problems,” outlining new high school attendance policies. The front page also featured a striking photo of a musician and detailed upcoming “Memorial Day events slated,” while the sports section highlighted Northern Illinois University signing a new media pact.

2012: Kane County Chronicle

Rounding out the collection, the May 22, 2012, Kane County Chronicle captured a vibrant, full-color human interest piece for its “Graduation 2012” series. The main feature, “VIOLAS AND BIRDS OF PREY,” spotlighted Mya Hunt, a St. Charles East High School senior skilled in both music and raptor handling, pictured smiling with a red-tailed hawk. The bottom of the page balanced sports and local business, highlighting Kaneland pitcher Delani Vest and a planned Batavia restaurant redevelopment agreement.