Storied programs Richmond-Burton, Marian Central will meet in 2023 opener

The last time Richmond-Burton and Marian Central stepped onto a football field together, it was 1988 and they were led by legendary coaches J. Randy Hofman (Richmond-Burton) and Don Penza (Marian).

For the next two seasons, the area’s two most successful smaller school programs will open the season against each other, at Marian’s George Harding Field on Friday, Aug. 25 this season and at R-B next year.

R-B was 10-1, losing in the Class 4A playoff quarterfinals to Providence last season. Marian was 3-6 against a demanding independent schedule.

The Hurricanes may get somewhat of a break as they start in the Chicagoland Christian Conference this fall. In the past, Marian was in the rugged East Suburban Catholic Conference with traditional powers like Marist, Nazareth, Joliet Catholic, Benet Academy and Niles Notre Dame.

But in Week 1, Marian will see one of the state’s top Class 4A programs over the past five years. R-B won the 2019 Class 4A state championship, reached the semifinals in 2018 and 2021 and the quarterfinals last season.

Marian Central head coach Liam Kirwan during a 7-on-7 football practice held last summer. Kirwan is entering his second season as head coach. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Rockets coach Mike Noll’s 2020 team was loaded to make a run at a repeat, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed that season to the following spring with no playoffs.

Marian won four Class 2A state championships in the 1980s, three under Penza and one under Steve Patton. The Hurricanes knocked R-B out of the playoffs for five consecutive seasons (1984-88).

R-B won the 1992 Class 2A state title, just after the IHSA instituted a rule that bumped private schools up one class in the postseason.

“For me, it was a no-brainer,” Hurricanes coach Liam Kirwan said of facing R-B. “I want to play at least one local team in the nonconference schedule each year, and to play a team of R-B’s caliber is a great test for our kids.

“I want our kids to be challenged, so it was a great fit. Coach Noll and I are very excited about the matchup. We think we will get great crowds and great game-day atmospheres the next two seasons.”

Noll, whose team traveled 187 miles to Menominee, Michigan for a Week 2 game last season, also pointed out it will be nice to not have to travel far.

“There is a positive football history between the schools,” Noll said. “It will be a nice upgrade in our schedule, they will be very good.”

Marian will have Northern Iowa-bound quarterback Cale McThenia throwing to Clemson-bound wide receiver Christian Bentancur, along with several other key players returning.

Noll and Kirwan shared an acquaintance in Sean Batti, a Glenbrook South graduate who coached on Noll’s staff at that school. When Batti left South, he moved to Loyola, where he met Kirwan, who was on football coach Johnn Holecek’s staff.

Marian will later face Aurora Christian, Bishop McNamara, Chicago Christian, Chicago Hope, Christ the King, St. Edward and Wheaton Academy in its first CCC season. Timothy Christian also will be a member of that league in sports other than football.