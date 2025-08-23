2025 season preview: Scouting the South Suburban Blue

Lemont’s Jake Sulzberger makes a block during football practice this summer. Sulzberger looks to carry on the tradition of strong offensive line play for Lemont this season (Gary Middendorf)

Team previews

Bremen

2024 record: 0-9, 0-6

Coach: Connor Downs

Schedule: Aug. 29 Taft; Sept. 5 Grayslake Central; Sept. 12 at Lemont; Sept. 19 at Oak Lawn; Sept. 26 T.F. North; Oct. 3 at Hillcrest; Oct. 10 Oak Forest; Oct. 17 Tinley Park; Oct. 24 at T.F. South

Worth noting: It was a rough go of things for Bremen last season as it harshly saw a four-year string of playoff appearances snapped in a winless campaign. The Braves will continue to concentrate on laying a foundation down, but offensive improvements are a must – especially in a high-scoring conference like the South Suburban has proven to be. Bremen scored more than two touchdowns in just one game last season. The Braves do like the potential of players like WR/DB Isaac Torreblanca, RB/LB Zack Paliokaitis, WR/LB Jonathon “BJ” Lewis and OL/DL Jordan Rivera, but the problem remains that nearly all of those players will be expected to contribute heavily on both sides of the ball.

Hillcrest

2024 record: 5-5, 4-2

Coach: Kyran Weaver

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Benet; Sept. 5 Montini; Sept. 12 T.F. North; Sept. 19 at T.F. South; Sept. 26 at Blue Island Eisenhower; Oct. 3 Bremen; Oct. 10 at Lemont; Oct. 17 Oak Forest; Oct. 24 at Tinley Park

Worth noting: Things started a bit rough for the Hawks in 2024 as they started 0-3, but something clicked after that as Hillcrest won five of its final six regular season games with its only loss during that stretch coming by one-point to Lemont in the regular season capper. Hillcrest scored at least 32 points in each of those final six games and offensive weapons like QB Anthony Bradley and WR Maurice Garrett return to keep that high-octane attack firing on all cylinders. But the most notable Hawk resides on the defensive side of the ball, massive 6-foot-6 defensive end Max Carmicle is a Purdue commit that opposing offensive lines are going to have a very difficult time contending with.

2024 record: 6-4, 6-0 (conference champs)

Coach: Willie Hayes

Schedule: Aug. 29 Libertyville; Sept. 5 at Kaneland; Sept. 12 Bremen; Sept. 19 at Tinley Park; Sept. 26 T.F. South; Oct. 3 at T.F. North; Oct. 10 Hillcrest; Oct. 17 at Richards; Oct. 24 at Oak Forest

Worth noting: For Lemont it is all about building on the momentum it acquired in the second half of the season. After a brutal 0-2 start, Lemont really put some things together in the second half of the season, capturing the conference title (its fourth consecutive crown) thanks in large part to strong defensive efforts, where six players return from last year’s squad that allowed two touchdowns or less in a string of five out of six games in the midst of the season. Linebacker Jackson Dybcio looks like a potential anchor for that unit. Offensively, six players also return and in what seems to be a program staple a trio of returning offensive lineman anchored by junior tackle Corey Laga look to provide the foundation.

Oak Forest

2024 record: 7-4, 5-1

Coach: Zachary Sadek

2024 schedule: Aug. 29 Marmion; Sept. 5 at Stagg; Sept. 12 at T.F. South; Sept. 19 T.F. North; Sept. 26 Tinley Park; Oct. 3 at Shepard; Oct. 10 at Bremen; Oct. 17 at Hillcrest; Oct. 24 Lemont.

Worth noting: Oak Forest has plenty of experience back from last year’s crew, with 12 returning starters ready to try to make another run at the conference crown. The Bengals were right in that mix last year and the hope is that with players like QB Daniel Chopp, who is entering his third year at the helm of the Bengals offense, is that experience will pay off. Oak Forest also returns three offensive lineman to provide protection, while the defensive unit looks to be anchored by a very experienced secondary and a pair of productive defensive linemen in Dominic Fern and Nike Aldarondo.

T.F. North

2024 record: 7-4, 3-3

Coach: Anthony Pignatiello

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 at Bradley-Bourbonnais; Sept. 5 at Carver; Sept. 12 at Hillcrest; Sept. 19 at Oak Forest; Sept. 26 at Bremen; Oct. 3 Lemont; Oct. 10 Tinley Park; Oct. 17 T.F. South; Oct. 24 at Argo.

Worth noting: After years of struggles, the Meteors appear to have put things on the right track after putting together its second consecutive seven-win season. T.F. North looks to lean heavily on its defensive unit, especially early, and with good reason. A trio of linebackers return for T.F. North in Malcolm Smith, Derrick Sparkman and Geremiah Williams and they should be part of a defensive foundation that will provide stability for a team that will likely need some time for its less experienced offensive unit to get its bearings at the varsity level. The Meteors do have high hopes for a pair of running backs: senior Jay Graham and junior LaVincent Smith to help lead that charge.

T.F. South

2024 record: 3-6, 1-5

Coach: Trent Jensen

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 Hammond Central; Sept. 5 at Lane; Sept. 12 Oak Forest; Sept. 19 Hillcrest; Sept. 26 at Lemont; Oct. 3 at Tinley Park; Oct. 10 at Reavis; Oct. 17 at T.F. North; Oct. 24 Bremen.

Worth noting: The Red Wolves like what they have returning, but they’ll admit they would like a few more of those players to call upon. A talented base features several players that could put together good years, but many of those same players are going to be called upon to complete significant double duty. Amari Dukes seems to have the capabilities to key the offense whether it be from under center or outside as a wide receiver. Defensively, a pair of returning all-conference performers in defensive back Adam Aljoe and linebacker Szion Pullin should provide a solid foundation for the unit.

Tinley Park

2024 record: 5-5, 2-4

Coach: Chris Vitt

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 Fenger; Sept. 5 at Romeoville; Sept. 12 at Evergreen Park; Sept. 19 Lemont; Sept. 26 at Oak Forest; Oct. 3 T.F. South; Oct. 10 at T.F. North; Oct. 17 at Bremen; Oct. 24 Hillcrest.

Worth noting: The Titans have definitely made some program strides having back-to-back 5-5 seasons after going a combined 1-17 in the previous two seasons. But now that progress has been made the Titans would like to take the next step and claim the program’s first playoff win since 2015. The Titans do have a healthy bunch of returners in the quest to make that happen including QB Randy Ludke and OL Brendan Draves, while LB’s Cabren White and Noah Swaw provide a solid foundation for the defense to build around. Those experienced players could make Tinley Park a dangerous team if a talented junior class successfully makes the transition to varsity play.

Five players to watch

Max Carmicle, DE, Hillcrest: Carmicle’s blend of size and quickness (he’s also an all-conference basketball performer) provides all sorts of problems for opponents that try to rein him in. The Purdue commit seems poised for a giant season.

Carmicle’s blend of size and quickness (he’s also an all-conference basketball performer) provides all sorts of problems for opponents that try to rein him in. The Purdue commit seems poised for a giant season. Jackson Dybcio, LB, Lemont: Lemont’s defensive unit played significantly better in the second half of the campaign and Dybcio played a big part in that revolution. He’ll be looked to in setting the pace from Day 1 for Lemont.

Lemont’s defensive unit played significantly better in the second half of the campaign and Dybcio played a big part in that revolution. He’ll be looked to in setting the pace from Day 1 for Lemont. Corey Laga, OL, Lemont: Lemont has put together a string of high-performing offensive linemen over the past decade or so and Laga looks like a prime candidate to join that list.

Lemont has put together a string of high-performing offensive linemen over the past decade or so and Laga looks like a prime candidate to join that list. Randy Ludke, QB, Tinley Park: Ludke was growing into the role last year for the Titans and with a year of experience under his belt now the playbook should be more open to him.

Ludke was growing into the role last year for the Titans and with a year of experience under his belt now the playbook should be more open to him. Malcolm Smith, LB, T.F. North: The Meteors have developed an impressive defensive identity over the past few seasons and Smith looks like a big part of making sure that trend continues into 2025.

Five can’t miss matchups

Week 3 — T.F. North at Hillcrest: T.F. North has been pushing to get into the upper echelon of the league, but Hillcrest has proven to be an obstacle to that cause, beating them 37-7 last season.

Week 5 — Tinley Park at Oak Forest: Both of these two programs are trying to punch their way out of the middle of the pack in league play and this contest could be pivotal in both teams’ quest to secure a playoff berth.

Week 7 — Hillcrest at Lemont: This has been the defacto conference championship game for several seasons and last year’s matchup, a 43-42 Lemont victory, certainly befitted two teams that historically find themselves at the top of this league.

Week 8 - Lemont at Richards: A conference crossover matchup that pits two teams that more often that not find themselves pacing their respective divisions. Richards won the 2024 scrap and Lemont wouldn’t mind turning the tables.

Week 9 - T.F. South at T.F. North: This in-district rivalry had been dominated by T.F. South for quite some time, but T.F. North has established recent control of the rivalry. Both schools will likely need this one to either ensure a playoff berth or possibly improve seed position as a qualifier.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)