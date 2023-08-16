Scouting the Western Big 6: 2023 IHSA football season preview

EAST MOLINE UNITED TOWNSHIP

2022 record: 1-8

Coach: Nick Welch

Worth noting: East Moline took a step back in 2022, but did employ a number of underclassmen. A number of players will be entering their third year as starters, most notably quarterback Matthew Kelley, who threw for nearly 1,200 yards and a combined 15 touchdowns (9 passing, 6 rushing). Korey Randle returns as well and served as Kelley’s primary target. Like Kelley, Randle will be entering his third season as a starter. On the offensive line, both seniors Jacob VandeWiele and Aaron Clifford have been starters since their sophomore year and will anchor an offensive line that has four returning starters. On defense, seven players that played regularly return, led by a pair of secondary standouts in Randle and Anass Issifou.

GALESBURG

2022 record: 3-6

Coach: Derek Blackwell

Worth noting: Galesburg will be looking to bridge the gap with the more consistently strong programs in the Western Big Six. All three of Galesburg’s 2022 wins came against opponents that finished with one victory on the year, while the Silver Streaks went 0-5 against playoff-bound opposition and struggled to post points against all of those foes. The offense is led by quarterback Gino Williams and running back Amarie Richardson, but the biggest obstacle Galesburg is facing is tightening up its defensive performance. During a six-game midseason stretch of games where Galesburg went 1-5, the Silver Streaks allowed a minimum of five touchdowns per game. Defensive lineman Jamari McDonald and defensive back Markis Lewis will be leaned upon heavily to try to help those improvements.

GENESEO

2022 record: 5-5

Coach: Larry Johnsen

Worth noting: A whopping 15 starters return for the Leafs, seven of which enter their third year fulfilling starting roles. As such, Geneseo hopes to get off to a fast start. Caleb Craterfield and Nathan Dunker should both provide anchors for a defense that just needs to fill two spots with players that didn’t start a year ago. That group does have some things to atone for, however, as the Leafs struggled to keep opponents off the scoreboard in the second half of the season. Geneseo’s offense was of all over the map as well, but things should be more stable with yet another returning player – QB A.J. Weller – engineering the offense once again. Kade VanOpdorp, Jackson Reade and Luke Johnsen should be primary receiving threats.

MOLINE

2022 record: 9-2

Coach: Mike Morrissey

Worth noting: Moline has now strung together five playoff appearances, bowing out in the Class 7A second round last season with a loss to Yorkville. It was a senior-heavy squad that swept the Western Big Six schedule. Moline will need some big efforts from some new faces. Defensive lineman William DePaepe, a Georgia Tech recruit, will serve as a leader on defense, but the offense has more questions to answer. Wide receiver Zander Ealy, running back Pablo Perez and running back Adrian Cooper should all figure prominently in whatever direction the Maroons end up taking.

QUINCY

2022 record: 8-3

Coach: Rick Little

Worth noting: The scoreboard was working overtime last season for the Blue Devils. That experience will likely come in handy. Junior quarterback Braydn Little returns after putting together a banner sophomore season that included a school record 432-yard passing effort against Glenwood. Some of his favorite targets are back as well including running back Jeraius Rice and wide receiver Ty Hammers. Quincy looks capable of outscoring its opponents on most nights, but certainly wouldn’t frown upon the defense tightening things up a bit. Linebacker Ty Douglas will play a big part in those efforts.

ROCK ISLAND

2022 record: 4-5

Coach: Fritz Dieudonne

Worth noting: The Rocks missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons, but it looks as if the foundation is in place for Rock Island to find its way back into the postseason mix. Junior quarterback Javion Clark-Pugh will engineer an offense that also has returners at several skill positions, including wide receiver Joe Allen, running back Garr Tarr and tight end Amare Overton. The Rocks will need to develop a little bit more trustworthy depth as those same players will likely have to play both ways. Too much double duty could be problematic against programs that likely won’t face the same challenge.

2022 record: 9-3

Coach: Jonathan Schlemmer

Worth noting: Sterling has made the playoff field in 19 of 20 playoff-contested seasons. It will need to rely on the program’s consistency and stability while some younger players get up to speed as the base of experienced players is relatively thin in Sterling camp right now. Senior quarterback Cale Ledergerber will guide the offense and a pair of returning running backs, Andre Claver and Joseph Holcomb, also return. Beyond big tackle Lucas Austin (6-7, 265) the offensive line will be largely new, but the Golden Warriors like the potential of the players that will be filling the gaps. Kendrick Muhammad should be a steady force for Sterling on either side of the football in the trenches, possibly both.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Lucas Austin, OL, Sterling: Austin is capable of putting opponent's defensive rush on lockdow. He'll be needed to provide leadership for a young offensive line.

William DePaepe, DL, Moline: Moline is the pacesetter for the Western Big Six currently and Georgia Tech-bound DePaepe is one of the main reasons.

Ty Hammers, WR, Quincy: Hammers shared a smaller piece of the explosive Quincy offense last season, but his touches will increase this year. He has the ability to do a lot more damage.

Matthew Kelley, QB, East Moline United: Kelley's experience should help East Moline be more of a factor in the conference race this time around.

Braydn Little, QB, Quincy: The junior signal caller emerged on the scene in a big way last season, posting mammoth yardage totals down the stretch and into the playoffs. With a year of experience under his belt, the possibilities are limitless.

SCHEDULES

East Moline United Galesburg Geneseo Moline Quincy Rock Island Sterling Week 1 vs. LaSalle-Peru; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Dunlap; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Noble/Comer; 6 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Glenbard North; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Quincy Notre Dame; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Minooka; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Metamora; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 Week 2 vs. Noble/Muchin; 1 p.m, Sept. 2 @ Limestone; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Grayslake Central; 5 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Benet; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Alton; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Dunlap; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. St. Francis; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 Week 3 vs. Sterling; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Indian Creek (Ind.); 2 p.m., Sept. 9 @ Moline; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Geneseo; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Rock Island; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Quincy; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ East Moline United; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 Week 4 @ Geneseo; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Sterling; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. East Moline United; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Quincy; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Moline; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Newman Central Catholic; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Galesburg; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 Week 5 vs. Quincy; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Geneseo; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Galesburg; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Rock Island; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ East Moline United; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Moline; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Princeton; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 Week 6 @ Rock Island; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Quincy; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Sterling; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 OPEN vs. Galesburg; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. East Moline United; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Geneseo; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 Week 7 vs. Moline; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Rock Island; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Mendota; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ East Moline United; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Sterling; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Galesburg; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Quincy; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 Week 8 OPEN @ Moline; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Quincy; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Galesburg; vs. Geneseo; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Sterling; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Rock Island; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 Week 9 @ Galesburg; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. East Moline United; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Rock Island; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Sterling; vs. Mahomet-Seymour; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Geneseo; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Moline; 7 p.m., Oct. 20

FIVE CAN’T-MISS MATCHUPS

Week 1 – Quincy Notre Dame at Quincy: Grudge match for city dominance here.

Week 2 – Benet at Moline: Moline typically doesn’t shy away from interesting nonconference games.

Week 6 – Rock Island at Geneseo: Both of these teams rode the playoff bubble last year, a win here assures a little bit of breathing room for either.

Week 7 – Quincy at Sterling: Quincy is eyeing a potential conference championship and the road to that has gone through Sterling for multiple years.

Week 9 – Moline at Sterling: Moline wrested the WB6 title away from Sterling last season, and Sterling will likely be geared toward reclaiming it.

