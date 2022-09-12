What we learned in Week 3: Has parity reached the ranks of IHSA football?

102 teams have moved to the 3-0 mark on the season.

That’s about the expectation for this stage of the year, but probably the most interesting thing about that number is that there is a heavy concentration of where those undefeated teams reside.

One conference (West Suburban Silver) has four remaining undefeated teams and 11 more leagues have three. So within those 12 conferences, nearly 40 percent of all of the undefeated reside. When you consider the fact that there are 68 IHSA playoff-eligible conferences and another group of 14 independent schools, its easy to see that many, many leagues are going to potentially have traffic jams at the top with teams with either a loss or even two still having viable paths to conference championships.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest storylines of Week 3:

Conference chaos

Conference play began in most leagues this week and the kickoff week didn’t disappoint.

As expected, two of the more intriguing story lines came out of the West Suburban Silver and DuKane Conferences.

As previously mentioned, the West Suburban Silver is the only league in the state with four remaining teams undefeated. Heading into the season if you would have had to identify the four teams that would find themselves in that space, you probably would have been on point with Glenbard West and York.

The other two might not have been as easy to identify. Lyons copped what was a massive win for its program by besting the league champion from last season, Hinsdale Central, while Downers Grove North kept its ledger clean by upending crosstown rival Downers Grove South in this week’s crossover matchup.

The heat is on for the teams that are now doing the chasing. Hinsdale Central, in particular, has an uphill climb as it now has a 1-2 mark on the year after being the only team in the division to lose a nonconference game in the first two weeks.

The DuKane is clearly living up to the expectation that the league would be quite deep.

But it might be too deep. Regardless of how many quality teams there are in the league, only four can win games each week. It’s going to make for a real crunch at some point this season and a few uncharacteristic teams are already looking up at an ominous situation.

Batavia and Wheaton Warrenville South already sit with two losses on the season, and one of them is guaranteed a third as they haven’t played each other yet. Not to mention all of the other potential minefields that also await them later in the season on those loaded slates.

The sad irony of the schedule is this, despite how clearly strong it is, they won’t be racking up much in regards to playoff points. Most teams net four to five points per week on average. If a DuKane team wins a league game, they will only get three points from other members of their league that win and can only get up to a maximum of five weekly points only if both of their nonconference opponents also win their games.

Surprise, surprise

The appearance of Ottawa on the list of 3-0 schools is certainly a bit surprising.

The Pirates have struggled recently and their three wins of this season have already eclipsed the win total of each of the past seven Ottawa fall season squads. It last won more than three in 2015 (it finished 4-5) and haven’t made the playoffs since 2012 when it reached the quarterfinals in Class 6A.

Other squads that continue their apparent breakthroughs are Lane, Bremen, Elk Grove Village and Seneca.

Power to the Purple

The CCL/ESCC Conference gets a lot of deserved acclaim for the strength that its membership includes.

Most of that goes to the premier division of the conference, the Blue Division, which typically boasts at the very least two or three legitimate contenders to find itself vying for a state title at the end of the year.

And while the Blue is certain meeting its standard for excellence, very quietly the Purple Division is making its presence known. Three of the four members (Marian Catholic, St. Viator and Carmel) are all 3-0 and the fourth member of the conference St. Patrick isn’t exactly slacking off either at 2-1.

The biggest challenge for the Purple will be trying to maintain their momentum as they not only have to survive the head-to-head matchups with one another, but three remaining crossover games as well (one each against Blue, Green and White division foes).

And since four team conferences don’t receive automatic playoff bids for its winner (no matter how tough the league may be) every win will be cherished the rest of the way for all the teams in this gauntlet.