IHSA Class 7A state preview: St. Rita vs. Brother Rice

St. Rita's against Batavia in the Class 7A state semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Chicago. St. Rita is back in a state title game for the first time since 2021. (Gary Middendorf for Shaw Local News Network)

There’s something that the 1-to-32 bracketing system allows that is almost impossible to have happen in the north/south bracketing system won’t allow for.

And that’s the matchup between the two combatants in the Class 7A bracket.

The two schools (Brother Rice and St. Rita) are separated by just 4.5 miles and by being placed on the opposite sides of the bracket (which almost certainly could never happen in a 1-to-16 system), four wins got the two schools a rematch from a Week 3 CCL/ESCC clash (won by Brother Rice 28-10).

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 7A title game, which will get underway at 4 p.m. Saturday in Normal.

St. Rita (9-4)

Head coach: Martin Hopkins (27-12, 3 seasons)

Last title-game appearance: 2021, lost to Wheaton North, 35-6

Path to state

• defeated Rockford Guilford, 30-20

• defeated Lincoln-Way Central, 31-28

• defeated Hersey, 56-42

• defeated Batavia, 54-34

Offensive stalwart

Steven Armbruster, QB: Armbruster keeps making big play after big play down the stretch for the Mustangs and they need one more week of them to complete the journey.

Defensive stalwart

Jack Schapendonk, LB: The team’s leader in tackles Schapendonk also tends to find a way to get in the opposition’s backfield.

The wildcard

Walter Jones, WR: Jones has been a master of the big play during St. Rita’s playoff run, breaking through for a monster game against Hersey and could play a big factor in the title game.

Stat book

• St. Rita started the season 1-3, at one point was 2-4, and needed a win in Week 9 just to get into the playoff field.

• The Mustangs have scored 171 points in four playoff games after scoring just 276 points in nine regular season games.

• Brandon Johnson Jr. has been a red zone monster for the Mustangs, scoring 20 touchdowns.

The skinny

It’s hard to believe we are just over a month removed from wondering if St. Rita might make the field of 256 teams. With a 4-4 record and a tricky game against IC Catholic in Week 9, the Mustangs’ place in the field was far from secure. But the Mustangs won that Week 9 game to lock in and have taken things up a notch since a precarious stretch of schedule that found them at just 2-4 through six weeks of the season. But that same stretch of schedule is exactly what prepared them for the postseason run they have gone on.

Brother Rice (12-1)

Head coach: Casey Quedenfield (36-19, 5 years)

Last State Title Game Appearance: 2018, lost to Loyola 13-3 (8A)

Path to state

• defeated Rockford Jefferson, 57-0

• defeated Jacobs, 46-0

• defeated St. Charles North, 42-18

• defeated Downers Grove North, 45-17

Offensive stalwart

CJ Gray, QB: Gray has been making play after play for the Crusaders down the stretch and is capable of leading the way for as long as required.

Defensive stalwart

Kameron McGee, DL: The explosive sophomore is capable of making life very difficult for opposing offensive lines.

The wildcard

Jaylin Green, RB: Green doesn’t have a huge workload under his belt, but does a lot when he does get a chance to work with the football.

Stat book

• Brother Rice’s running attack is deep and varied with three different runners scoring double-digit touchdowns.

• The Crusaders have gained almost twice as much total yardage as opponents (4,651 to 2,489).

• Brother Rice’s defensive unit has surrendered just 144 points all season.

The skinny

Brother Rice has had some significant talent on its rosters of the past few years, but for whatever reason the Crusaders haven’t quite been able to put it all together. Whatever was missing seems to have been found in this year’s group as its lone loss was in a competitive contest with juggernaut Mount Carmel. The Crusaders have motored right through a Class 7A field at this point making teams that were believed to be potential title threats look like nothing of the sort.

FND pick

Brother Rice 28, St. Rita 17