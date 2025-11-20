The Herald-News IHSA football preview for the semifinal round of the 2025 playoffs

Here’s The Herald-News’ prep football preview for the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, featuring key showdowns across the area.

Class 8A

Lockport (9-3) at Oswego (10-2)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

About the Porters: Lockport possessed a 1-3 record after four games, but today’s Porters are very, very far from being that team at this point. Lockport’s defense is playing at an incredibly high level right now, drawing comparisons to the defensive unit that played a big part in earning Lockport the 2021 Class 8A state title. Lockport will clearly need that effort to continue should the Porters hope to advance, and the unit led by all-state linebacker Colton Benaitis certainly seems willing and able to lead the charge. Offensively, Lockport is leaning heavily on a gritty running attack fueled by both RB Chris Miller and QB Brendan Mecher, and the Porters are trying to control possession as much as they can and leave things in the hands of their defense to remain in games and continue this run.

About the Panthers: Oswego appeared to be in big trouble in its quarterfinal matchup with Maine South, falling behind 14-0 before regrouping thanks to a herculean effort from Mariano Velasco, who caught two touchdown passes and returned an interception for a score in what would ultimately be a 24-21 win for the Panthers. Oswego locked up on defense when it needed to, and that side of the ball has largely been a constant for the Panthers throughout the season. It seems as if this might be a lockdown type of game on both sides, where a few broken plays might be what makes the difference.

Advancement: Winner plays Mount Carmel or Fremd in the 8A state championship

Friday Night Drive Pick: Oswego

Class 5A

Oak Forest (11-1) at Providence (9-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Bengals: Despite its relatively high seed, Oak Forest’s presence in the semifinal round is most likely a surprise to most. The Bengals, however, went into a quarterfinal game with a high-scoring Peoria High squad and got an inspired defensive effort, particularly in the first half, to set the wheels in motion for a somewhat surprising motion. All-state QB Daniel Chopp fuels the offensive attack for the Bengals, who also get plenty of productivity from RB William McMaster and – all over the field – from utility knife Andrew Dawson.

About the Celtics: Providence has found another gear in the postseason, particularly on the offensive side of the football. RBs Brayden McKay and Broden Mackert have formulated a quality one-two punch in the Providence backfield, while sophomore quarterback Dominic Vita has been incredibly steady, with WRs Xavier Coleman and Curtis Stubbs routinely making big plays. Providence’s rigorous schedule seems to have prepared them nicely for this postseason run, as teams are having trouble matching the depth the Celtics have on both sides of the ball.

Advancement: Winner plays St. Francis or Belvidere North in the 5A state championship

FND Pick: Providence

Class 4A

Morris (11-1) at Montini (12-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About Morris: Morris has done a pretty good job of morphing into whatever that week’s game needs from its roster, whether it be a high-scoring game like Morris faced in the second-round matchup with Metamora or a grind-it-out affair such as its quarterfinal win over Geneseo. When worse comes to worse, though, Morris has a completely reliable option in its backfield with Caeden Curran, who rushed 39 times for 226 yards and two scores in the win over Geneseo. But Morris is likely going to need a step-up effort from its defensive unit, because trying to match Montini point-for-point hasn’t worked well for any team the Broncos have faced this season.

About the Broncos: The sheer force with which Montini has rambled through the 4A playoffs thus far has been impressive, and no transition has been necessary for last year’s Class 3A champions. Montini has done plenty to be impressed by on offense with QB Israel Abrams at the controls, but quite possibly the more impressive effort as of late has been recorded by the defense. LB Santino Tenuta leads a unit that completely stymied a Coal City offensive attack that had been scoring points in bunches before last week’s quarterfinal matchup. Montini is currently riding the state’s longest active winning streak – 22 games.

Advancement: Winner plays Breese Central or Rochester in the 4A state championship game

FND Pick: Montini

Class 2A

El Paso-Gridley (12-0) at Wilmington (11-1)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

About the Titans: There aren’t many teams left in the eight classes that are as young as El Paso-Gridley, and there also aren’t many with as many wins as the Titans, who are one of just nine IHSA unbeatens remaining. The Titans got past Farmington in the quarterfinals thanks in large part to sophomore WR/DB Chavon Maxon, who caught a pair of touchdowns from Owen Adams and then returned an interception for his third score. Adams, a junior, is a yard shy of the 2,000 mark on the season, with Maxon one of several sophomores and juniors who will catch his passes. Braden Gibson’s got a handful of defensive touchdowns of his own for an El Paso-Gridley squad that’s forced 35 turnovers and committed just 11. In addition to his H-back duties, senior LB Nolan Whitman will look to keep Wilmington’s ground game at bay.

About the Wildcats: Wilmington continued to roll right along with a 49-7 statement-maker over Tri-Valley last week, a quarterfinal game in which the Wildcats had five touchdown drives of two plays or less and didn’t throw the ball once. The Wildcats are in the semifinals for the third year in a row and the fourth time in five years. All-state senior RB Ryan Kettman (1,441 yards, 26 TDs) is the unquestioned bellcow of the backfield, one of six Wilmington players with at least 500 rushing yards. Speedy senior quarterback Billy Moore brings an added layer to the Wildcats’ offense with his speed, and he and Kettman will be two key cogs of a Wildcats secondary that’s up against a skilled Titans passing attack.

Advancement: Winner faces either Maroa-Forsyth or Arthur in the 2A state championship game

FND Pick: Wilmington