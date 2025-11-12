Quentin Burrell, Israel Abrams among CCL/ESCC football players named to 2025 IHSFCA All-State team

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) has released 2025 All-State awards. Several athletes from Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference schools took home All-State awards this year.
Below is a list of the First Team and Honorable Mention All-State recipients.
IHSFCA All-State First Team
Class 8A
Quentin Burrell (Mount Carmel - WR/DB), Rico Schrieber (Marist - OL)
Class 6A
Jayden Armstrong (Joliet Catholic - WR), Jake Cestone (Nazareth - WR), Noah Sur (Fenwick - K/P), Tommy Thies (Fenwick - RB/DB)
Class 5A
Xavier Coleman (Providence - WR/DB), Bryce Tencza (Providence - OL), Jaylen Torres (St. Francis - OL/DL), Dario Milivojevic (St. Francis, WR/DB)
Class 4A
Israel Abrams (Montini - QB), Isaac Alexander (Montini - RB)
Class 3A
Grant Bowen (IC Catholic Prep - WR/LB)
IHSFCA All-State Honorable Mentions
Class 8A
Emmett Dowling (Mount Carmel - QB/P)
Class 6A
Derrick Pomatto (Joliet Catholic, LB/RB), Jamen Williams (Fenwick - QB), Christian Malachuk (Nazareth - OL/DL)
Class 5A
Broden Mackert (Providence - RB), Gavin Neil (Marian Catholic - DL), Zach Washington (St. Francis - WR/DB)
Class 4A
Santino Tenuta (Montini - LB/RB)
Class 3A
Foley Calcagno (IC Catholic Prep - LB/RB)