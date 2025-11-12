Quentin Burrell, Israel Abrams among CCL/ESCC football players named to 2025 IHSFCA All-State team

Mount Carmel’s Quentin Burrell goes up for the catch against Joliet Catholic. (Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) has released 2025 All-State awards. Several athletes from Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference schools took home All-State awards this year.

Below is a list of the First Team and Honorable Mention All-State recipients.

IHSFCA All-State First Team

Class 8A

Quentin Burrell (Mount Carmel - WR/DB), Rico Schrieber (Marist - OL)

Class 6A

Jayden Armstrong (Joliet Catholic - WR), Jake Cestone (Nazareth - WR), Noah Sur (Fenwick - K/P), Tommy Thies (Fenwick - RB/DB)

Class 5A

Xavier Coleman (Providence - WR/DB), Bryce Tencza (Providence - OL), Jaylen Torres (St. Francis - OL/DL), Dario Milivojevic (St. Francis, WR/DB)

Class 4A

Israel Abrams (Montini - QB), Isaac Alexander (Montini - RB)

Class 3A

Grant Bowen (IC Catholic Prep - WR/LB)

IHSFCA All-State Honorable Mentions

Class 8A

Emmett Dowling (Mount Carmel - QB/P)

Class 6A

Derrick Pomatto (Joliet Catholic, LB/RB), Jamen Williams (Fenwick - QB), Christian Malachuk (Nazareth - OL/DL)

Class 5A

Broden Mackert (Providence - RB), Gavin Neil (Marian Catholic - DL), Zach Washington (St. Francis - WR/DB)

Class 4A

Santino Tenuta (Montini - LB/RB)

Class 3A

Foley Calcagno (IC Catholic Prep - LB/RB)