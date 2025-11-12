Shaw Local

Quentin Burrell, Israel Abrams among CCL/ESCC football players named to 2025 IHSFCA All-State team

First-Team and Honorable Mention recipients for all eight classes revealed Tuesday afternoon

Mount Carmel’s Quentin Burell goes up for the catch against Joliet Catholic on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 in Chicago.

Mount Carmel’s Quentin Burrell goes up for the catch against Joliet Catholic. (Gary Middendorf)

By Russ Hodges

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) has released 2025 All-State awards. Several athletes from Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference schools took home All-State awards this year.

Below is a list of the First Team and Honorable Mention All-State recipients.

IHSFCA All-State First Team

Class 8A

Quentin Burrell (Mount Carmel - WR/DB), Rico Schrieber (Marist - OL)

Class 6A

Jayden Armstrong (Joliet Catholic - WR), Jake Cestone (Nazareth - WR), Noah Sur (Fenwick - K/P), Tommy Thies (Fenwick - RB/DB)

Class 5A

Xavier Coleman (Providence - WR/DB), Bryce Tencza (Providence - OL), Jaylen Torres (St. Francis - OL/DL), Dario Milivojevic (St. Francis, WR/DB)

Class 4A

Israel Abrams (Montini - QB), Isaac Alexander (Montini - RB)

Class 3A

Grant Bowen (IC Catholic Prep - WR/LB)

IHSFCA All-State Honorable Mentions

Class 8A

Emmett Dowling (Mount Carmel - QB/P)

Class 6A

Derrick Pomatto (Joliet Catholic, LB/RB), Jamen Williams (Fenwick - QB), Christian Malachuk (Nazareth - OL/DL)

Class 5A

Broden Mackert (Providence - RB), Gavin Neil (Marian Catholic - DL), Zach Washington (St. Francis - WR/DB)

Class 4A

Santino Tenuta (Montini - LB/RB)

Class 3A

Foley Calcagno (IC Catholic Prep - LB/RB)

Russ started working with Shaw Media in August 2025 after over nine years as sports editor of the Rochelle News-Leader. Russ covers high school sports for the Northwest Herald and high school football for Friday Night Drive.