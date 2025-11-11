Shaw Local

Roxana IHSA proposal releases mock-ups for 7A-8A schools

Oswego's Ammar Banire (34) runs with the ball during the varsity football second-round 8A playoff game between Oswego and Lane Tech on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 in Chicago.

Oswego's Ammar Banire (34) runs with the ball during the varsity football second-round 8A playoff game between Oswego and Lane Tech on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 in Chicago. Where would Oswego fit in a regional based scheduling system? (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

By Steve Soucie

An IHSA proposal sponsored by Roxana High school that would expand the playoffs and provide a regional scheduling component has released mock-up regions for all eight classification groups.

Previously, the group released mock-ups of the potential field for Class 1A and 2A, then 3A and 4A, then 5A and 6A, and have now added mock-ups for Class 7A and 8A. The Class 1A through 4A mock-ups can be found here, and 5A-6A schools can be found here.

If this proposal is ratified, this process will be decided by a committee of stakeholders. This mock-up is not meant to be official, but meant to provide an idea of how the philosophy might be applied in practice.

In most circumstances, the region groups are made up of six teams with teams playing five in-region games, and then the schools would be responsible for scheduling non-region games.

Some regions are made up of seven teams. In that case, teams would have one non-region crossover game with a neighboring region to allow for no team to have a bye week in the region portion of the schedule.

Seven team regions would play non-region games in Weeks 1, 2 and 9.

In cases of extreme geographic issues, a few regions will have eight teams, playing non-region games in Weeks 1 and 9.

Region placement is based on a flex band principle, where teams that fall on the smallest 25 members of a classification could be flexed down into the smaller classification and the largest 25 members of a classification could be flexed up into a higher classification.

A move of that nature would be made only if needed for geographic clarity and helping the overall balance of both classifications. No team could be moved up or down more than one classification group.

Class 7A

Region 7-1Region 7-2Region 7-3
East Moline UnitedBelleville EastCarmel
HarlemEast St. LouisLake Zurich
MolineEdwardsvilleMcHenry
Rock IslandNormal CommunityMundelein
Rockford JeffersonO’FallonRound Lake
St. ViatorQuincyZion-Benton
Region 7-4Region 7-5Region 7-6
AndrewBrother RiceGlenbrook North
Bradley-BourbonnaisMaristHersey
Lincoln-Way CentralOak LawnHoffman Estates
Lincoln-Way WestRichardsMaine East
Plainfield SouthReavisMaine West
YorkvilleShepardNiles North
St. LaurenceNiles West
St. RitaProspect
Region 7-7Region 7-8Region 7-9
DePaul PrepBartlettDeKalb
Downers Grove NorthBataviaHampshire
Glenbard EastBenetJacobs
Maine SouthGlenbard NorthLarkin
Proviso EastGlenbard WestSt. Charles East
Proviso WestWest ChicagoSt. Charles North
Wheaton North
Wheaton Warrenville South

Class 8A

Region 8-1Region 8-2Region 8-3
BarringtonEvanstonConant
Dundee-CrownGlenbrook SouthElgin
FremdLoyolaLake Park
HuntleyNew TrierSchaumburg
PalatineNiles Notre DameSouth Elgin
WarrenStevensonYork
Waukegan
Region 8-4Region 8-5Region 8-6
Berwyn-Cicero MortonBloomAurora East
LeydenHomewood-FlossmoorAurora West
LyonsLincoln-Way EastMetea Valley
Mount CarmelMaristOswego
Oak Park-River ForestRich TownshipOswego East
St. IgnatiusSandburgWaubonsie Valley
Region 8-7Region 8-8
BolingbrookDowners Grove South
Joliet CentralHinsdale Central
Joliet WestNaperville Central
LockportNaperville North
MinookaNeuqua Valley
Plainfield NorthStagg
Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie is the Managing Editor of Friday Night Drive for Shaw Media. Also previously for Shaw Media, Soucie was the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.