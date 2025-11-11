Roxana IHSA proposal releases mock-ups for 7A-8A schools

Oswego's Ammar Banire (34) runs with the ball during the varsity football second-round 8A playoff game between Oswego and Lane Tech on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 in Chicago. Where would Oswego fit in a regional based scheduling system? (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

An IHSA proposal sponsored by Roxana High school that would expand the playoffs and provide a regional scheduling component has released mock-up regions for all eight classification groups.

Previously, the group released mock-ups of the potential field for Class 1A and 2A, then 3A and 4A, then 5A and 6A, and have now added mock-ups for Class 7A and 8A. The Class 1A through 4A mock-ups can be found here, and 5A-6A schools can be found here.

If this proposal is ratified, this process will be decided by a committee of stakeholders. This mock-up is not meant to be official, but meant to provide an idea of how the philosophy might be applied in practice.

In most circumstances, the region groups are made up of six teams with teams playing five in-region games, and then the schools would be responsible for scheduling non-region games.

Some regions are made up of seven teams. In that case, teams would have one non-region crossover game with a neighboring region to allow for no team to have a bye week in the region portion of the schedule.

Seven team regions would play non-region games in Weeks 1, 2 and 9.

In cases of extreme geographic issues, a few regions will have eight teams, playing non-region games in Weeks 1 and 9.

Region placement is based on a flex band principle, where teams that fall on the smallest 25 members of a classification could be flexed down into the smaller classification and the largest 25 members of a classification could be flexed up into a higher classification.

A move of that nature would be made only if needed for geographic clarity and helping the overall balance of both classifications. No team could be moved up or down more than one classification group.

Class 7A

Region 7-1 Region 7-2 Region 7-3 East Moline United Belleville East Carmel Harlem East St. Louis Lake Zurich Moline Edwardsville McHenry Rock Island Normal Community Mundelein Rockford Jefferson O’Fallon Round Lake St. Viator Quincy Zion-Benton

Region 7-4 Region 7-5 Region 7-6 Andrew Brother Rice Glenbrook North Bradley-Bourbonnais Marist Hersey Lincoln-Way Central Oak Lawn Hoffman Estates Lincoln-Way West Richards Maine East Plainfield South Reavis Maine West Yorkville Shepard Niles North St. Laurence Niles West St. Rita Prospect

Region 7-7 Region 7-8 Region 7-9 DePaul Prep Bartlett DeKalb Downers Grove North Batavia Hampshire Glenbard East Benet Jacobs Maine South Glenbard North Larkin Proviso East Glenbard West St. Charles East Proviso West West Chicago St. Charles North Wheaton North Wheaton Warrenville South

Class 8A

Region 8-1 Region 8-2 Region 8-3 Barrington Evanston Conant Dundee-Crown Glenbrook South Elgin Fremd Loyola Lake Park Huntley New Trier Schaumburg Palatine Niles Notre Dame South Elgin Warren Stevenson York Waukegan

Region 8-4 Region 8-5 Region 8-6 Berwyn-Cicero Morton Bloom Aurora East Leyden Homewood-Flossmoor Aurora West Lyons Lincoln-Way East Metea Valley Mount Carmel Marist Oswego Oak Park-River Forest Rich Township Oswego East St. Ignatius Sandburg Waubonsie Valley