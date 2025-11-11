Roxana IHSA proposal releases mock-ups for 7A-8A schools

An IHSA proposal sponsored by Roxana High school that would expand the playoffs and provide a regional scheduling component has released mock-up regions for all eight classification groups.
Previously, the group released mock-ups of the potential field for Class 1A and 2A, then 3A and 4A, then 5A and 6A, and have now added mock-ups for Class 7A and 8A. The Class 1A through 4A mock-ups can be found here, and 5A-6A schools can be found here.
If this proposal is ratified, this process will be decided by a committee of stakeholders. This mock-up is not meant to be official, but meant to provide an idea of how the philosophy might be applied in practice.
In most circumstances, the region groups are made up of six teams with teams playing five in-region games, and then the schools would be responsible for scheduling non-region games.
Some regions are made up of seven teams. In that case, teams would have one non-region crossover game with a neighboring region to allow for no team to have a bye week in the region portion of the schedule.
Seven team regions would play non-region games in Weeks 1, 2 and 9.
In cases of extreme geographic issues, a few regions will have eight teams, playing non-region games in Weeks 1 and 9.
Region placement is based on a flex band principle, where teams that fall on the smallest 25 members of a classification could be flexed down into the smaller classification and the largest 25 members of a classification could be flexed up into a higher classification.
A move of that nature would be made only if needed for geographic clarity and helping the overall balance of both classifications. No team could be moved up or down more than one classification group.
Class 7A
|Region 7-1
|Region 7-2
|Region 7-3
|East Moline United
|Belleville East
|Carmel
|Harlem
|East St. Louis
|Lake Zurich
|Moline
|Edwardsville
|McHenry
|Rock Island
|Normal Community
|Mundelein
|Rockford Jefferson
|O’Fallon
|Round Lake
|St. Viator
|Quincy
|Zion-Benton
|Region 7-4
|Region 7-5
|Region 7-6
|Andrew
|Brother Rice
|Glenbrook North
|Bradley-Bourbonnais
|Marist
|Hersey
|Lincoln-Way Central
|Oak Lawn
|Hoffman Estates
|Lincoln-Way West
|Richards
|Maine East
|Plainfield South
|Reavis
|Maine West
|Yorkville
|Shepard
|Niles North
|St. Laurence
|Niles West
|St. Rita
|Prospect
|Region 7-7
|Region 7-8
|Region 7-9
|DePaul Prep
|Bartlett
|DeKalb
|Downers Grove North
|Batavia
|Hampshire
|Glenbard East
|Benet
|Jacobs
|Maine South
|Glenbard North
|Larkin
|Proviso East
|Glenbard West
|St. Charles East
|Proviso West
|West Chicago
|St. Charles North
|Wheaton North
|Wheaton Warrenville South
Class 8A
|Region 8-1
|Region 8-2
|Region 8-3
|Barrington
|Evanston
|Conant
|Dundee-Crown
|Glenbrook South
|Elgin
|Fremd
|Loyola
|Lake Park
|Huntley
|New Trier
|Schaumburg
|Palatine
|Niles Notre Dame
|South Elgin
|Warren
|Stevenson
|York
|Waukegan
|Region 8-4
|Region 8-5
|Region 8-6
|Berwyn-Cicero Morton
|Bloom
|Aurora East
|Leyden
|Homewood-Flossmoor
|Aurora West
|Lyons
|Lincoln-Way East
|Metea Valley
|Mount Carmel
|Marist
|Oswego
|Oak Park-River Forest
|Rich Township
|Oswego East
|St. Ignatius
|Sandburg
|Waubonsie Valley
|Region 8-7
|Region 8-8
|Bolingbrook
|Downers Grove South
|Joliet Central
|Hinsdale Central
|Joliet West
|Naperville Central
|Lockport
|Naperville North
|Minooka
|Neuqua Valley
|Plainfield North
|Stagg