Roxana IHSA proposal releases mock-ups for 5A-6A schools

Cary-Grove’s Ty Tenopir, left, eludes Sycamore’s Josiah Mitchell at the end zone on a Trojan touchdown in IHSA football Class 5A first-round playoff action earlier this month at Al Bohrer Field on the campus of Cary-Grove High School in Cary. Where do these two teams fit in a Region scheduling proposal? (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

An IHSA proposal sponsored by Roxana High school that would expand the playoffs and provide a regional scheduling component has released mock-up regions for the two smallest classification groups.

Previously, the group released mock-ups of the potential field for Class 1A and 2A and have now added mock-ups for Class 3A and 4A. The Class 1A through 4A mock-ups can be found here.

If this proposal is ratified, this process will be decided by a committee of stakeholders and this mock-up is not meant to be official, but meant to provide an idea of how the philosophy might be applied in practice.

In most circumstances, the region groups are made up of six teams with teams playing five in-region games and then the schools would be responsible for scheduling non-region games.

Some regions are made up of seven teams. In that case, teams would have one non-region crossover game with a neighboring region to allow for no team to have a bye week in the region portion of the schedule.

Seven team regions would play non-region games in Weeks 1, 2 and 9.

In cases of extreme geographic issues a few regions will have eight teams, playing non-region games in Weeks 1 and 9.

Region placement is based on a flex band principle, where teams that fall on the smallest 25 members of a classification could be flexed down into the smaller classification and the largest 25 members of a classification could be flexed up into a higher classification.

A move of that nature would be made only if needed for geographic clarity and helping the overall balance of both classifications. No team could be moved up or down more than one classification group.

Class 7A and Class 8A mock-ups will be released at a later date.

Class 5A

Region 5-1 Region 5-2 Region 5-3 Crystal Lake South Belvidere Elmwood Park Grayslake North Freeport Fenton Lakes Kaneland Glenbard South North Chicago Rockford Boylan Montini Prairie Ridge Sterling Wheaton Academy St. Viator Sycamore Wheaton St. Francis Woodstock Woodstock North

Region 5-4 Region 5-5 Region 5-6 Evergreen Park Galesburg Decatur Eisenhower Lemont La Salle-Peru Decatur MacArthur Marian Catholic Metamora Sacred Heart Griffin Morris Morton Springfield Providence Catholic Normal University Springfield Lanphier Tinley Park Ottawa Springfield Southeast

Region 5-7 Region 5-8 Champaign Centennial Cahokia Champaign Central Carbondale Danville Centralia Mahomet-Seymour Highland Rantoul Marion Urbana Mascoutah Mt. Vernon Triad

Class 6A

Region 6-1 Region 6-2 Region 6-3 Belvidere North Antioch Buffalo Grove Cary-Grove Grant Deerfield Crystal Lake Central Grayslake Central Elk Grove Village Rockford Auburn Lake Forest Highland Park Rockford East Libertyville Rolling Meadows Rockton Hononegah Wauconda St. Patrick Vernon Hills Wheeling

Region 6-4 Region 6-5 Region 6-6 Addison Trail Hinsdale South Argo Burlington Central Joliet Catholic Blue Island Eisenhower Geneva Nazareth Bremen Marmion Plainfield East Fenwick Streamwood Plainfield Central Oak Forest Willowbrook Romeoville Riverside-Brookfield