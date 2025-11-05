Roxana IHSA proposal releases mock-ups for 5A-6A schools

An IHSA proposal sponsored by Roxana High school that would expand the playoffs and provide a regional scheduling component has released mock-up regions for the two smallest classification groups.
Previously, the group released mock-ups of the potential field for Class 1A and 2A and have now added mock-ups for Class 3A and 4A. The Class 1A through 4A mock-ups can be found here.
If this proposal is ratified, this process will be decided by a committee of stakeholders and this mock-up is not meant to be official, but meant to provide an idea of how the philosophy might be applied in practice.
In most circumstances, the region groups are made up of six teams with teams playing five in-region games and then the schools would be responsible for scheduling non-region games.
Some regions are made up of seven teams. In that case, teams would have one non-region crossover game with a neighboring region to allow for no team to have a bye week in the region portion of the schedule.
Seven team regions would play non-region games in Weeks 1, 2 and 9.
In cases of extreme geographic issues a few regions will have eight teams, playing non-region games in Weeks 1 and 9.
Region placement is based on a flex band principle, where teams that fall on the smallest 25 members of a classification could be flexed down into the smaller classification and the largest 25 members of a classification could be flexed up into a higher classification.
A move of that nature would be made only if needed for geographic clarity and helping the overall balance of both classifications. No team could be moved up or down more than one classification group.
Class 7A and Class 8A mock-ups will be released at a later date.
Class 5A
|Region 5-1
|Region 5-2
|Region 5-3
|Crystal Lake South
|Belvidere
|Elmwood Park
|Grayslake North
|Freeport
|Fenton
|Lakes
|Kaneland
|Glenbard South
|North Chicago
|Rockford Boylan
|Montini
|Prairie Ridge
|Sterling
|Wheaton Academy
|St. Viator
|Sycamore
|Wheaton St. Francis
|Woodstock
|Woodstock North
|Region 5-4
|Region 5-5
|Region 5-6
|Evergreen Park
|Galesburg
|Decatur Eisenhower
|Lemont
|La Salle-Peru
|Decatur MacArthur
|Marian Catholic
|Metamora
|Sacred Heart Griffin
|Morris
|Morton
|Springfield
|Providence Catholic
|Normal University
|Springfield Lanphier
|Tinley Park
|Ottawa
|Springfield Southeast
|Region 5-7
|Region 5-8
|Champaign Centennial
|Cahokia
|Champaign Central
|Carbondale
|Danville
|Centralia
|Mahomet-Seymour
|Highland
|Rantoul
|Marion
|Urbana
|Mascoutah
|Mt. Vernon
|Triad
Class 6A
|Region 6-1
|Region 6-2
|Region 6-3
|Belvidere North
|Antioch
|Buffalo Grove
|Cary-Grove
|Grant
|Deerfield
|Crystal Lake Central
|Grayslake Central
|Elk Grove Village
|Rockford Auburn
|Lake Forest
|Highland Park
|Rockford East
|Libertyville
|Rolling Meadows
|Rockton Hononegah
|Wauconda
|St. Patrick
|Vernon Hills
|Wheeling
|Region 6-4
|Region 6-5
|Region 6-6
|Addison Trail
|Hinsdale South
|Argo
|Burlington Central
|Joliet Catholic
|Blue Island Eisenhower
|Geneva
|Nazareth
|Bremen
|Marmion
|Plainfield East
|Fenwick
|Streamwood
|Plainfield Central
|Oak Forest
|Willowbrook
|Romeoville
|Riverside-Brookfield
|Region 6-7
|Region 6-8
|Region 6-9
|Crete-Monee
|Bloomington
|Alton
|Kankakee
|Dunlap
|Belleville West
|T.F. North
|Normal West
|Chatham Glenwood
|T.F. South
|Peoria
|Collinsville
|Thornton
|Peoria Richwoods
|Granite City
|Thornwood
|Washington
|Pekin