Roxana IHSA proposal releases mock-ups for 3A-4A schools

IC Catholic Prep's Landon West (59) lifts up his teammate Nate Lang (13) after a touchdown play earlier this season. Where would IC Catholic fit in a region based scheduling system? (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

An IHSA proposal sponsored by Roxana High school that would expand the playoffs and provide a regional scheduling component has released mock-up regions for the two smallest classification groups.

Previously, the group released mock-ups of the potential field for Class 1A and 2A and have now added mock-ups for Class 3A and 4A. In that process, some slight adjustments were made to the smaller classifications for the betterment of the field as a whole.

If this proposal is ratified, this process will be decided by a committee of stakeholders and this mock-up is not meant to be official, but meant to provide an idea of how the philosophy might be applied in practice.

In most circumstances, the region groups are made up of six teams with teams playing five in-region games and then the schools would be responsible for scheduling non-region games.

Some regions are made up of seven teams. In that case, teams would have one non-region crossover game with a neighboring region to allow for no team to have a bye week in the region portion of the schedule.

Seven team regions would play non-region games in Weeks 1, 2 and 9.

In cases of extreme geographic issues a few regions will have eight teams, playing non-region games in Weeks 1 and 9.

Region placement is based on a flex band principle, where teams that fall on the smallest 25 members of a classification could be flexed down into the smaller classification and the largest 25 members of a classification could be flexed up into a higher classification.

A move of that nature would be made only if needed for geographic clarity and helping the overall balance of both classifications. No team could be moved up or down more than one classification group.

Class 3A

Region 3-1 Region 3-2 Region 3-3 Byron Christ the King Beardstown Durand-Pecatonica Genoa-Kingston Clinton Oregon Hope Academy New Berlin Rockford Lutheran Leo Pleasant Plains Stillman Valley Marian Central Catholic PORTA Winnebago Poplar Grove N. Boone Riverton Stanford Olympia Williamsville

Region 3-4 Region 3-5 Region 3-6 Erie Bishop McNamara Hoopeston Mendota Chicago Christian Monticello Monmouth Herscher Paris Princeton Manteno St. Joseph Ogden Rock Falls Peotone Tolono Unity Sherrard Prairie Central Westville

Region 3-7 Region 3-8 Region 3-9 Fairfield Anna-Jonesboro Greenville Mt. Carmel Benton Hillsboro Newton Massac County Litchfield Richland County Nashville Roxana Robinson West Frankfort Staunton Vandalia White County Wood River East Alton

Class 4A

Region 4-1 Region 4-2 Region 4-3 De La Salle Dixon Coal City Elmwood Park Harvard Geneseo Hillcrest Johnsburg Kewanee IC Catholic Marengo Pontiac Ridgewood Plano Spring Valley Hall Thornridge Richmond-Burton Streator Rochelle Sandwich

Region 4-4 Region 4-5 Region 4-6 Bloomington CC Bartonville Limestone Charleston East Peoria Canton Effingham Eureka Jacksonville Mattoon Illinois Valley Central Lincoln Mount Zion Peoria Manual Macomb Rochester Peoria Notre Dame Quincy Notre Dame Taylorville

Region 4-7 Region 4-8 Alton Marquette Breese Central Belleville Althoff Breese Mater Dei Civic Memorial Carterville Columbia Freeburg Jerseyville Jersey Harrisburg Waterloo Herrin Murphysboro Salem

There were also a few minor adjustments made to Class 1A and Class 2A those projected fields are below.

Class 1A

Region 1-1 Region 2-1 Region 3-1 Dakota Clifton Central Bureau Valley Forreston Elgin St. Edward Dwight Fulton Iroquois West Fieldcrest Galena Momence Ottawa Marquette Lanark Eastland Watseka Princeville Lena-Winslow Walther Christian St. Bede Morrison Stockton

Region 4-1 Region 5-1 Region 6-1 Abingdon Argenta-Oreana Carrolton Kewanee Wethersfield Fisher Greenfield Knoxville GCMS Hardin Calhoun Orion Heyworth Pleasant Hill ROWVA LeRoy White Hall North Greene Stark County Tremont Winchester West Central

Region 7-1 Region 8-1 Region 9-1 Astoria S. Fulton Casey-Westfield Carlyle Brown County Oakwood Dupo Camp Point Central Red Hill Edwards County Concord Triopia Salt Fork Madison Havana Tri-County Nokomis Rushville Villa Grove Sesser-Valier

Class 2A

Region 1-2 Region 2-2 Region 3-2 Aurora C. Catholic Elmwood Hamilton W. Hancock Aurora Christian Farmington Illini West Reed-Custer Mercer County Jacksonville Routt Seneca Monmouth United Lewistown Westmont Newman C. Catholic Mendon Unity Wilmington Riverdale Pittsfield Rock Island Alleman Rockridge

Region 4-2 Region 5-2 Region 6-2 Bismarck-Henning Arcola Maroa-Forsyth Deer Creek-Mackinaw Arthur Moweaqua C. A&M El Paso-Gridley Cumberland Pana Paxton Georgetown-Ridge Farm Sangamon Valley Ridgeview Marshall Shelbyville Tri-Valley Tuscola St. Teresa Sullivan Warrensburg-Latham