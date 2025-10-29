Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

Roxana IHSA proposal releases mock-ups for 3A-4A schools

Slight modifications made to 1A-2A projections

IC Catholic Prep's Landon West (59) lifts up his teammate Nate Lang (13) after a touchdown play during the game on Friday Oct. 3, 2025, while traveling to take on St. Francis High School.

IC Catholic Prep's Landon West (59) lifts up his teammate Nate Lang (13) after a touchdown play earlier this season. Where would IC Catholic fit in a region based scheduling system? (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

By Steve Soucie

An IHSA proposal sponsored by Roxana High school that would expand the playoffs and provide a regional scheduling component has released mock-up regions for the two smallest classification groups.

Previously, the group released mock-ups of the potential field for Class 1A and 2A and have now added mock-ups for Class 3A and 4A. In that process, some slight adjustments were made to the smaller classifications for the betterment of the field as a whole.

If this proposal is ratified, this process will be decided by a committee of stakeholders and this mock-up is not meant to be official, but meant to provide an idea of how the philosophy might be applied in practice.

In most circumstances, the region groups are made up of six teams with teams playing five in-region games and then the schools would be responsible for scheduling non-region games.

Some regions are made up of seven teams. In that case, teams would have one non-region crossover game with a neighboring region to allow for no team to have a bye week in the region portion of the schedule.

Seven team regions would play non-region games in Weeks 1, 2 and 9.

In cases of extreme geographic issues a few regions will have eight teams, playing non-region games in Weeks 1 and 9.

Region placement is based on a flex band principle, where teams that fall on the smallest 25 members of a classification could be flexed down into the smaller classification and the largest 25 members of a classification could be flexed up into a higher classification.

A move of that nature would be made only if needed for geographic clarity and helping the overall balance of both classifications. No team could be moved up or down more than one classification group.

Class 3A

Region 3-1Region 3-2Region 3-3
ByronChrist the KingBeardstown
Durand-PecatonicaGenoa-KingstonClinton
OregonHope AcademyNew Berlin
Rockford LutheranLeoPleasant Plains
Stillman ValleyMarian Central CatholicPORTA
WinnebagoPoplar Grove N. BooneRiverton
Stanford Olympia
Williamsville
Region 3-4Region 3-5Region 3-6
ErieBishop McNamaraHoopeston
MendotaChicago ChristianMonticello
MonmouthHerscherParis
PrincetonMantenoSt. Joseph Ogden
Rock FallsPeotoneTolono Unity
SherrardPrairie CentralWestville
Region 3-7Region 3-8Region 3-9
FairfieldAnna-JonesboroGreenville
Mt. CarmelBentonHillsboro
NewtonMassac CountyLitchfield
Richland CountyNashvilleRoxana
RobinsonWest FrankfortStaunton
VandaliaWhite CountyWood River East Alton

Class 4A

Region 4-1Region 4-2Region 4-3
De La SalleDixonCoal City
Elmwood ParkHarvardGeneseo
HillcrestJohnsburgKewanee
IC CatholicMarengoPontiac
RidgewoodPlanoSpring Valley Hall
ThornridgeRichmond-BurtonStreator
Rochelle
Sandwich
Region 4-4Region 4-5Region 4-6
Bloomington CCBartonville LimestoneCharleston
East PeoriaCantonEffingham
EurekaJacksonvilleMattoon
Illinois Valley CentralLincolnMount Zion
Peoria ManualMacombRochester
Peoria Notre DameQuincy Notre DameTaylorville
Region 4-7Region 4-8
Alton MarquetteBreese Central
Belleville AlthoffBreese Mater Dei
Civic MemorialCarterville
ColumbiaFreeburg
Jerseyville JerseyHarrisburg
WaterlooHerrin
Murphysboro
Salem

There were also a few minor adjustments made to Class 1A and Class 2A those projected fields are below.

Class 1A

Region 1-1Region 2-1Region 3-1
DakotaClifton CentralBureau Valley
ForrestonElgin St. EdwardDwight
FultonIroquois WestFieldcrest
GalenaMomenceOttawa Marquette
Lanark EastlandWatsekaPrinceville
Lena-WinslowWalther ChristianSt. Bede
Morrison
Stockton
Region 4-1Region 5-1Region 6-1
AbingdonArgenta-OreanaCarrolton
Kewanee WethersfieldFisherGreenfield
KnoxvilleGCMSHardin Calhoun
OrionHeyworthPleasant Hill
ROWVALeRoyWhite Hall North Greene
Stark CountyTremontWinchester West Central
Region 7-1Region 8-1Region 9-1
Astoria S. FultonCasey-WestfieldCarlyle
Brown CountyOakwoodDupo
Camp Point CentralRed HillEdwards County
Concord TriopiaSalt ForkMadison
HavanaTri-CountyNokomis
RushvilleVilla GroveSesser-Valier

Class 2A

Region 1-2Region 2-2Region 3-2
Aurora C. CatholicElmwoodHamilton W. Hancock
Aurora ChristianFarmingtonIllini West
Reed-CusterMercer CountyJacksonville Routt
SenecaMonmouth UnitedLewistown
WestmontNewman C. CatholicMendon Unity
WilmingtonRiverdale Pittsfield
Rock Island Alleman
Rockridge
Region 4-2Region 5-2Region 6-2
Bismarck-HenningArcolaMaroa-Forsyth
Deer Creek-MackinawArthurMoweaqua C. A&M
El Paso-GridleyCumberlandPana
PaxtonGeorgetown-Ridge FarmSangamon Valley
RidgeviewMarshallShelbyville
Tri-ValleyTuscolaSt. Teresa
Sullivan
Warrensburg-Latham
Region 7-2Region 8-2Region 9-2
AthensChesterEldorado
AuburnChristopherFlora
CarlinvilleDuQuoinHamilton County
GillespiePinckneyvilleJohnston City
North MacRed BudLawrenceville
Piasa SWSpartaSesser-Valier
High School FootballFriday Night DriveFND - DeKalb CountyFND - DuPage & Cook CountiesFND - Illinois ValleyFND - Kane CountyFND - KankakeeFND - Kendall CountyFND - Lake CountyFND - McHenry CountyFND - Ogle CountyFND - Sauk ValleyFND - Will & Grundy CountiesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesIHSASauk Valley Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesDeKalb County Front Headlines
Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie is the Managing Editor of Friday Night Drive for Shaw Media. Also previously for Shaw Media, Soucie was the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.