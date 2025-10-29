Roxana IHSA proposal releases mock-ups for 3A-4A schools

An IHSA proposal sponsored by Roxana High school that would expand the playoffs and provide a regional scheduling component has released mock-up regions for the two smallest classification groups.
Previously, the group released mock-ups of the potential field for Class 1A and 2A and have now added mock-ups for Class 3A and 4A. In that process, some slight adjustments were made to the smaller classifications for the betterment of the field as a whole.
If this proposal is ratified, this process will be decided by a committee of stakeholders and this mock-up is not meant to be official, but meant to provide an idea of how the philosophy might be applied in practice.
In most circumstances, the region groups are made up of six teams with teams playing five in-region games and then the schools would be responsible for scheduling non-region games.
Some regions are made up of seven teams. In that case, teams would have one non-region crossover game with a neighboring region to allow for no team to have a bye week in the region portion of the schedule.
Seven team regions would play non-region games in Weeks 1, 2 and 9.
In cases of extreme geographic issues a few regions will have eight teams, playing non-region games in Weeks 1 and 9.
Region placement is based on a flex band principle, where teams that fall on the smallest 25 members of a classification could be flexed down into the smaller classification and the largest 25 members of a classification could be flexed up into a higher classification.
A move of that nature would be made only if needed for geographic clarity and helping the overall balance of both classifications. No team could be moved up or down more than one classification group.
Class 3A
|Region 3-1
|Region 3-2
|Region 3-3
|Byron
|Christ the King
|Beardstown
|Durand-Pecatonica
|Genoa-Kingston
|Clinton
|Oregon
|Hope Academy
|New Berlin
|Rockford Lutheran
|Leo
|Pleasant Plains
|Stillman Valley
|Marian Central Catholic
|PORTA
|Winnebago
|Poplar Grove N. Boone
|Riverton
|Stanford Olympia
|Williamsville
|Region 3-4
|Region 3-5
|Region 3-6
|Erie
|Bishop McNamara
|Hoopeston
|Mendota
|Chicago Christian
|Monticello
|Monmouth
|Herscher
|Paris
|Princeton
|Manteno
|St. Joseph Ogden
|Rock Falls
|Peotone
|Tolono Unity
|Sherrard
|Prairie Central
|Westville
|Region 3-7
|Region 3-8
|Region 3-9
|Fairfield
|Anna-Jonesboro
|Greenville
|Mt. Carmel
|Benton
|Hillsboro
|Newton
|Massac County
|Litchfield
|Richland County
|Nashville
|Roxana
|Robinson
|West Frankfort
|Staunton
|Vandalia
|White County
|Wood River East Alton
Class 4A
|Region 4-1
|Region 4-2
|Region 4-3
|De La Salle
|Dixon
|Coal City
|Elmwood Park
|Harvard
|Geneseo
|Hillcrest
|Johnsburg
|Kewanee
|IC Catholic
|Marengo
|Pontiac
|Ridgewood
|Plano
|Spring Valley Hall
|Thornridge
|Richmond-Burton
|Streator
|Rochelle
|Sandwich
|Region 4-4
|Region 4-5
|Region 4-6
|Bloomington CC
|Bartonville Limestone
|Charleston
|East Peoria
|Canton
|Effingham
|Eureka
|Jacksonville
|Mattoon
|Illinois Valley Central
|Lincoln
|Mount Zion
|Peoria Manual
|Macomb
|Rochester
|Peoria Notre Dame
|Quincy Notre Dame
|Taylorville
|Region 4-7
|Region 4-8
|Alton Marquette
|Breese Central
|Belleville Althoff
|Breese Mater Dei
|Civic Memorial
|Carterville
|Columbia
|Freeburg
|Jerseyville Jersey
|Harrisburg
|Waterloo
|Herrin
|Murphysboro
|Salem
There were also a few minor adjustments made to Class 1A and Class 2A those projected fields are below.
Class 1A
|Region 1-1
|Region 2-1
|Region 3-1
|Dakota
|Clifton Central
|Bureau Valley
|Forreston
|Elgin St. Edward
|Dwight
|Fulton
|Iroquois West
|Fieldcrest
|Galena
|Momence
|Ottawa Marquette
|Lanark Eastland
|Watseka
|Princeville
|Lena-Winslow
|Walther Christian
|St. Bede
|Morrison
|Stockton
|Region 4-1
|Region 5-1
|Region 6-1
|Abingdon
|Argenta-Oreana
|Carrolton
|Kewanee Wethersfield
|Fisher
|Greenfield
|Knoxville
|GCMS
|Hardin Calhoun
|Orion
|Heyworth
|Pleasant Hill
|ROWVA
|LeRoy
|White Hall North Greene
|Stark County
|Tremont
|Winchester West Central
|Region 7-1
|Region 8-1
|Region 9-1
|Astoria S. Fulton
|Casey-Westfield
|Carlyle
|Brown County
|Oakwood
|Dupo
|Camp Point Central
|Red Hill
|Edwards County
|Concord Triopia
|Salt Fork
|Madison
|Havana
|Tri-County
|Nokomis
|Rushville
|Villa Grove
|Sesser-Valier
Class 2A
|Region 1-2
|Region 2-2
|Region 3-2
|Aurora C. Catholic
|Elmwood
|Hamilton W. Hancock
|Aurora Christian
|Farmington
|Illini West
|Reed-Custer
|Mercer County
|Jacksonville Routt
|Seneca
|Monmouth United
|Lewistown
|Westmont
|Newman C. Catholic
|Mendon Unity
|Wilmington
|Riverdale
|Pittsfield
|Rock Island Alleman
|Rockridge
|Region 4-2
|Region 5-2
|Region 6-2
|Bismarck-Henning
|Arcola
|Maroa-Forsyth
|Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|Arthur
|Moweaqua C. A&M
|El Paso-Gridley
|Cumberland
|Pana
|Paxton
|Georgetown-Ridge Farm
|Sangamon Valley
|Ridgeview
|Marshall
|Shelbyville
|Tri-Valley
|Tuscola
|St. Teresa
|Sullivan
|Warrensburg-Latham
|Region 7-2
|Region 8-2
|Region 9-2
|Athens
|Chester
|Eldorado
|Auburn
|Christopher
|Flora
|Carlinville
|DuQuoin
|Hamilton County
|Gillespie
|Pinckneyville
|Johnston City
|North Mac
|Red Bud
|Lawrenceville
|Piasa SW
|Sparta
|Sesser-Valier