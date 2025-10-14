IHSA proposal seeks to expand football playoffs, regionalize scheduling

Oswego East's Jasiah Watson (2) fends off Yorkville's Dillon Viscogliosi (12) during football game between Yorkville at Oswego last Friday. Both programs are playoff-bound this season, but an IHSA proposal by Roxana High School could lead to playoff expansion as well as a new regional scheduling model. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Roxana High School has authored a proposal to the Illinois High School Association that would dramatically alter several things about the high school football season.

The most significant change to current operations would be the expansion of the IHSA playoffs from the current structure of 256 qualifiers and increasing them to 384 total qualifiers. 48 teams would qualify for each classification. In Class 7A and 8A, the top 16 seeds would receive a first-round bye. In Class 1A through Class 6A, the top eight seeds in both the north and south brackets would receive an opening round bye.

“We started to survey and we started to get a sense that coaches and administrators wanted change,” Roxana Athletic Director Mark Briggs said. “We kept getting feedback that was moving us toward playoff expansion. And we tried to figure out how to make it work within the IHSA calendar. We were trying to hit all the functionality of how this football proposal could be applied to where it would strengthen football. Not to make it about conferences versus regionals, but how is it also impacting other sports at each individual school.

“Because a majority of these decisions in every community are driven by high school football.”

Qualification for the playoffs would still be in the same structure as is done currently. Teams that win the most games would be placed on the bracket first and seeded accordingly by playoff points. Using results from the 2024 season as a guide, all teams that won three or more regular-season games would qualify in this format. In addition, the top 23 teams with two wins (sorted by playoff points) would need to be added to the field to fill out a full 384-team field.

All current systems, such as multiplier application/waivers, success formulas, and playing up opportunities, would be applied to the calculations for classifying teams.

The changes don’t stop at the potential playoff expansion. The proposal also suggests applying a “flex regional” system for scheduling.

The proposal states: “The Flexed Regional Model restructures IHSA football into regionals of at least six teams, determined by geographic proximity and enrollment similarity. The system provides flexibility at enrollment boundaries, expands the playoffs, and standardizes scheduling across the state while respecting traditional rivalries.”

The basic principle of the Flex Regional Model works like this. All playoff-eligible teams will be sorted via the enrollment that is to be used for the football program. They will then be divided equally into eight classifications, which would become the most likely group of teams that will be divided into regionals.

However, the 25 smallest teams in each classification group could be flexed into a smaller classification if there is a better geographic fit in one of the regionals for them and a need for them to fill.

The same principle would also be applied to the 25 largest teams in each classification group, as they could be flexed into a larger classification if there is a better geographic fit and a need for them to fill.

Under no circumstances would a team be moved more than one class in any direction.

“Our experience over the past year, I think, has opened our eyes to some of the experiences that other schools throughout the state have faced in recent years,” Roxana Assistant Principal Adam Miller said. “And as we became aware of that kind of undercurrent throughout the entire state, we were trying to think about how can we not only help fix this for Roxana, but what could we maybe do to help schools across the state to bring about lasting change?”

Exceptions to these rules would only be applied in extreme geographical situations, and in those cases, teams might be placed in a regional with more than six teams.

Preliminary “mock-ups” of the regionals will be provided by the proposal committee over the next few weeks.

Chicago Public League schools, which currently make up 56 schools of the playoff-eligible school list and 24 non-eligible programs, would be exempt from the regional format and allowed to keep their current structure. The CPL would continue to keep control of deciding which of its programs would be eligible for playoff consideration.

Regional games for six-team groupings would be played in Weeks 4 through 8, and non-regional games would be played in Weeks 1-3 and Week 9.

Eight team groups would have seven regional games (Weeks 2 through 8) and non-regional games in Weeks 1 and 9, while seven team groups would follow a similar protocol with a neighboring seven team district providing a crossover game option to allow no team to be on a bye week.

Schools would retain autonomy of their non-regional game schedules to allow for the ability of schools to still schedule rivalry games with programs that might not be in the same direct regions or from different classification groups.

All regional groupings would be for a two-year period (allowing a home and home series) for each of the teams in each district, and a team’s enrollment number, multiplier status would be applicable for a two year period, and any team that elects to play up would also be doing so for a two-year period.

With the additional round of playoffs this season will be extended for one more week, but the calendar will actually be backed up.

The season will still conclude with the state championship being held on Thanksgiving Weekend, but with one more week of playoffs being needed, the postseason will begin in mid-October.

The season’s first regular-season game will be held a week earlier in August, and the proposal is to eliminate the option of a “Week 0″ scrimmage game, as that would be the new Week 1 of the high school football season.

Opening day practices would also be moved up three days to the previous Wednesday; in the case of the 2026 calendar, opening day would be Aug. 5. This would allow for a full 12-day acclimatization period and would allow the sport to be in concert with SMAC safety guidelines for football.

This proposal must be approved by the IHSA’s legislative council before being placed on an all-school ballot for consideration to have the proposal applied to the sport. That vote is typically resolved in mid-December.

If approved, the policy would go into effect for the 2026 season with official regional recommendations expected to be provided in February or March by a Flex Committee working with the IHSA. The committee will consist of representatives from throughout the state and across all classifications and will include current athletic directors, IHSA staff, and select media.

While Roxana is the school at the top of the proposal, Miller is quick to point out that a large cross-section of schools from across the enrollment spectrum are in support of the proposal.

“This is proposed by Roxana,” Miller said. “But this is not Roxana’s proposal. This has been collaborative with people from around the state: football coaches, school representatives, athletic trainers.

“We were looking to try to address some things. High school football in Illinois is one of the best things going. It’s important in communities, but there are things that are challenging, including the difficulties in scheduling and the drive for five of making the playoffs. We’ve tried to work collaboratively with people to try to address those questions.”