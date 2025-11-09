Oliver Thulin’s pick-six caps off Downers Grove North’s win over Glenbard West to return to quarterfinals

Downers Grove North’s Oliver Thulin reacts to scoring a touchdown after intercepting a Glenbard West pass during a Class 7A second-round playoff game on November 8, 2025 at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Oliver Thulin and Downers Grove North have had a season that’s probably felt longer than most.

The Trojans came in with huge expectations, ranked No. 1 in Class 7A.

Then they lost their star quarterback in the second game.

When that QB, Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu, returned in Week 7, standout two-way lineman and Purdue recruit Aiden Solecki was lost with a knee injury.

The low point was a 14-point loss at Glenbard West that was never much in doubt.

But it’s the postseason now. Which seems to bring out the best in Downers Grove North.

Thulin’s pick-six in the final minutes capped off the Trojans’ stellar defensive effort. Downers Grove North forced three turnovers total to beat Glenbard West 19-7 in a Class 7A second-round game at Duchon Field.

On fourth and three for Glenbard, Oliver Thulin interception return for TD.



Downers Grove North leads Glenbard West 19-7, 3:09 4Q. pic.twitter.com/ZDnGokj1Vz — Joshua Welge (@jwelge96) November 8, 2025

The Trojans (9-2), in a quarterfinal for the third straight year, host Lincoln-Way West next week.

“We were so excited to play them [Glenbard West] again. Last time it was kind of embarrassing, honestly,” Thulin said. “We were so disappointed, but it happens. We lost the game, we came back, we were so pumped. The boys rallied and got the job done.”

Thulin’s big pick all but wrapped things up.

Glenbard West (9-2) went for it on fourth and 3 from its 27, trailing 13-7. AJ Rayford’s pass went to the right flat, the receiver fell down and Thulin stepped in and returned the interception 29 yards with 3:09 left.

“They had their heavy package and I was the flat guy. I was like if they throw that flat route, I don’t care, I’m going for it,” Thulin said. “They threw it, went to my spot and I went there and got it.”

Thulin also caught nine passes for 80 yards from Lansu, who didn’t play in the first game at Glenbard West but was 15-for-20 passing Saturday for 112 yards.

Downers Grove North’s Oliver Thulin intercepts a Glenbard West pass for a pick six touchdown as he’s escorted by teammate Maxwell Troha (5) during a Class 7A second-round playoff game on November 8, 2025 at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

No surprise to see a Thulin come through for the Trojans.

The third Thulin to play football for Downers Grove North, his older brothers Ethan and Owen were also part of a Trojans’ basketball program that took fourth in Class 4A two years ago.

Kid sister Campbell Thulin, a Division I basketball prospect, might be the best athlete of the bunch.

“No more boys. Campbell, I’m trying to convince her to play as a senior,” Downers Grove North coach Joe Horeni said with a laugh. “Tremendous football family. The mom didn’t even want the second-oldest boy to play. I had to convince her.”

Downers Grove North went ahead 6-0 with 4:59 left in the second quarter. The Trojans recovered a fumble at the Glenbard West 26, and the short field turned into a Caden Chiarelli 4-yard TD.

“You can’t win [with the turnovers],” Glenbard West coach Chad Hetlet said. “You can’t turn the ball over. You certainly can’t turn it over in your red zone when you have a Big Ten quarterback on the other side. Our defense, I thought they played well.”

Downers Grove North’s William Vala (9) sacks Glenbard West quarterback AJ Rayford during a Class 7A second-round playoff game on November 8, 2025 at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Glenbard West indeed outgained Downers Grove North 258-174, and had 37 plays to the Trojans’ 16 in the first half.

But the turnovers were a mirror image of the first meeting.

“The difference to me was the turnovers we had. We turned them over today,” Horeni said. “The possession of the football is infinitely more important when you have two good offenses and two good defenses.

“Unbelievable job to hold them to seven points. Without Aiden, our D-line and our linebackers did a fantastic job and our coaches prepared them to the Nth degree.”

Downers Grove North twice stopped Glenbard West drives inside the red zone in the first half.

The Trojans stuffed a Rayford run on fourth and 5 inside the 10. Illinois recruit Will Vala sacked Rayford on a fourth down at the 19.

Rayford was 17 for 28 for 132 yards, but the Hilltoppers managed just three yards per carry.

“They beat our O-line up front,” Hetlet said. “We ended up passing the ball more than we normally do.”

Chiarelli, who also plays defense, made it 13-0 on the Trojans’ first drive out of the half. He spun away from a tackler for a 17-yard TD.

“Adversity is what makes you stronger,” Chiarelli said. “I believe being down guys, and then having them back, it really built us back up.”

Downers Grove North’s Caden Chiarelli (4) drives into the end zone with his second touchdown during a Class 7A second-round playoff game against Glenbard West on November 8, 2025 at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Amari Harris’ 8-yard TD run with 8:51 left accounted for Glenbard West’s only score.

“That’s a really good team. We have no reason to hang our heads,” Hetlet said. “I’m so proud of this senior class. The way they committed themselves in the offseason, best offseason we ever had, for us to flip from 4-5 to 9-2, couldn’t be prouder.”

Downers Grove North has six seniors who were sophomore starters on the 2023 Class 7A runner-up. Now they’re back in the quarterfinals.

“It’s been a wild year,” Horeni said. “Our kids are hungry. They have enjoyed postseason success. The ups and downs we’ve had, the highs and lows, Lansu hurt Week 2, Solecki. Happy for our kids. They have trusted what we as coaches have told them.”