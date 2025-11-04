CCL/ESCC Week 10 Notebook: Brother Rice, St. Rita among first-round playoff winners

Providence Catholic's Broden Mackert (24) runs the ball during the class 5A first round playoff game against Springfield on Saturday, NOV. 01, 2025, at New Lenox. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Here are highlights and notes from first-round playoff results around the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference.

C.J. Gray tosses 3 TD passes as Brother Rice dominates Jefferson

Senior quarterback and Army recruit C.J. Gray threw for 98 yards and three touchdowns, while runnng backs Jameson Davis and Decatur Washngton each reached the end zone as Brother Rice dominated Jefferson 57-0 in 7A.

Linebackers Charlie Barkmeier and Sean McGann each collected eight tackles for the Crusaders (9-1), who will face Jacobs on the road in a second round playoff matchup Saturday evening. Defensive back Emeir White and receiver Jovan Green Jr., both South Dakota State recruits, each contributed in the win. White had seven tackles and Green scored on two catches for 23 yards.

Langston Smith’s pick-six highlights St. Rita’s victory over Guilford

Defensive back Langston Smith returned an interception for a touchdown and three players scored rushing touchdowns as St. Rita continued its winning ways with a 30-20 first-round victory against Guilford in 7A.

Quarterbacks Steven Armbruster and John Fennell, along with running back Brandon Johnson Jr., all ran for touchdowns to lead the Mustang offense in the win over the Vikings. Saul Ruiz converted a field goal and defensive back Kyle Keyser helped St. Rita (6-4) close out the win with an interception.

Jake Thies rushing touchdown sparks Fenwick offense against Kennedy

Junior running back/defensive back Jake Thies ran in a first-quarter score as Fenwick rolled for a 42-6 first-round win over Kennedy in a 6A matchup.

Defensive back Rocco Nero brought an interception back for a touchdown and scored on a rushing touchdown during the second half. Quarterback Jamen Williams aided the Fenwick offense, launching a deep touchdown pass to wide receiver Raphiel Stewart in the second quarter. The Friars (7-3) will host a second-round matchup against Rolling Meadows at Triton College.

Zach Washington’s special teams score lifts St. Francis over Morgan Park

Michigan State recruit Zach Washington brought a kick back 81 yards for a touchdown during the second half as St. Francis outlasted Morgan Park 35-28 in a first-round playoff battle between state-ranked 5A opponents.

Running back Tivias Caldwell Jr. rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries for the Spartans (7-3), who advanced and will host unbeaten Prairie Ridge on Saturday afternoon. St. Francis leaned on its running game Saturday, churning for nearly 200 yards on over 30 attempts. Quarterback Brock Phillip added 71 yards on 6 of 9 passing for the Spartan offense.

Broden Mackert shines as Providence hangs 63 points on Springfield

Junior running back Broden Mackert had 145 rushing yards and three scores in one quarter of action, while quarterback Dom Vita was 11 for 11 passing as Providence handled business during its 63-19 win against Springfield.

Wide receiver Curtis Stubbs II reeled in a 25-yard touchdown catch and quarterback Leo Slepski connected with receiver/tight end Teagan O’Brien for a 37-yard score to boost the Providence offense. The Celtics (7-3) will travel for a second-round road game against Kankakee on Saturday.

Israel Abrams throws 4 TD passes, Montini remains undefeated

Junior quarterback and four-star prospect Israel Abrams threw for 167 yards and four touchdowns as Montini’s perfect season continued with a 50-6 first-round victory against Urban Prep/Bronzeville in 4A on Saturday.

Defensive backs Elijah Stephens and Chris Juda each returned interceptions for touchdowns to fuel the Bronco defense. Andrew Chrastka and Andrew Sparke also had interceptions, while linebacker Santino Tenuta recovered a fumble to highlight a five-turnover performance. Montini (10-0) will head south for a second-round game against Peoria Notre Dame on Saturday.

Nate Lang delivers 5 TDs as IC Catholic Prep cruises over Hope Academy

Five touchdown passes came off the hand of junior quarterback Nate Lang during IC Catholic Prep’s 42-13 first-round 3A win against Hope Academy.

Lang completed 17 of 22 passes for 257 yards as the Knights rolled into the second round, where they’ll host undefeated Bishop McNamara in Elmhurst. Running backs KC Kekstadt and Jakobe Baldwin, a freshman, combined for 113 yards on 14 carries for the Knights (7-3). Sophomore wide receivers Will Schmidt and Grant Bowen united for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

Joliet Catholic’s season ends with first-round loss to unbeaten Glenwood

Facing a 14-0 deficit at halftime, Joliet Catholic was unable to rally back during its first-round playoff defeat against unbeaten Glenwood in 6A.

Quarterback Lucas Simulick flicked a pair of second-half touchdowns, one to Michael Brown for 30 yards and another to Jayden Armstrong for 31 yards. But the Hilltoppers fell just short in their comeback, falling 17-12. Derrick Pomatto intercepted a pass in the third quarter for the Hilltoppers (4-6), whose loss was the program’s first in the opening round since 2006.