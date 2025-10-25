Sterling beats Rock Island 42-14: Friday’s Sauk Valley football roundup

Sterling 42, Rock Island 14: Sterling grabbed its fifth win after pulling away in the Western Big 6 Conference matchup to close the regular season. Brady Berlin finished 8 of 9 passing for 129 yards and two TDs while Maurice De La Cruz had 84 yards on the ground with two scores, including a 52-yarder. Berlin also ran for a score. Wyatt Cassens caught a 50-yard TD and Koltyn Chapman had a 14-yard scoring catch.

Eastland-Pearl City 53, Dakota 22: The Wildcatz led 32-0 after the first quarter as Draven Zier finished with 206 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Brecken Hayden added 116 yards and two TDs and Andrew Holder scored another as EPC ran for 387 yards. Deaken Hofmaster also threw scores to Zy Haverland and Sawyer Williams.

Rockford Lutheran 22, Rock Falls 16: The Rockets (0-9) battled Lutheran (1-8) down to the wire, falling just short after a touchdown was negated due to a holding penalty. It was a season high in scoring for Rock Falls.

Dwight 41, Oregon 8: The Hawks (5-4) were shut out until the fourth quarter in the road loss. Dwight (6-3) led 28-0 at halftime.

Stockton 44, Forreston 6: The Cardinals (5-4, 4-4) fell on the road to the No. 1 Blackhawks (9-0, 8-0) to close the regular season.

Galena 26, Fulton 7: Wyatt Connor had the lone score for the Steamers (2-7, 1-7) in the home loss as Galena (5-4, 4-4) got its fifth win.

Marquette 66, Morrison 23: The Mustangs closed the season 2-7 after falling at home as the Crusaders (6-3) got a sixth win.

Amboy 54, West Central 14: The Clippers scored the first 16 points of the game and pulled away for a victory in their regular season finale in Biggsville.

West Carroll 43, Hiawatha 26: The Thunder finished 7-2 after the home victory.

Alden-Hebron 26, Ashton-Franklin Center 8: The Raiders finished the season 2-7