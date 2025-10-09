Kendall County Week 7 IHSA football previews

Southwest Prairie Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Foxes: Yorkville is off to its best start since 2019, the lone unbeaten left in the SPC West and one of 45 unbeatens left statewide. The Foxes have already clinched a playoff appearance after missing last season. Yorkville’s 19 points allowed to Plainfield South last week were the most given up all season, but it should be noted that one touchdown came on a pick-six. T.J. Harland, who posted his third 100-yard game last week, has rushed for 609 yards on the season with three TDs, and has also caught five TDs. Jack Beetham has thrown for 880 yards and nine TDs to four different receivers. Caleb Viscogliosi, with 45 tackles, is a ringleader of the defense.

About the Wolves: Oswego East bounced back from its first loss of the season in a big way, beating Romeoville 51-6 to in all likelihood lock up a playoff bid after missing out the last two years. Jasiah Watson rushed for 199 yards and three TDs on 23 carries, nearly topping 200 yards for the second time in a game this season. Quarterback Niko Villacci threw for 100 yards and also ran for 60 and two TDs. He’s benefited by the return of two of his top receivers, Lincoln Ijams and Donavin Eason, from injury. Oswego East beat Yorkville 34-14 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Yorkville

Oswego (5-1, 1-1) at Minooka (4-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Oswego, like its crosstown rival, bounced back from its first loss in a big way last week, beating Joliet West 48-6 last Friday to likely sew up a playoff bid. Mariano Velasco, like he has been all year, was a playmaker on both sides of the ball with a pick-six and touchdown catch. Dekker Zelensek rushed for two long TDs and Kaleb Stumpenhorst kicked a career-long 50-yard field goal. Stumpenhorst is a weapon in the kicking game with seven field goals and 26 touchbacks. Oswego beat Minooka 42-10 last season.

About the Indians: Minooka has quietly strung together a three-game winning streak after dominating Plainfield Central in Week 6. Despite a scoring outburst in that game, the question remains whether or not the Indians can post enough points to keep stringing together wins against some of the better opponents on its schedule. The last three opponents on Minooka’s schedule provided those challenges as they are a combined 14-4 on the season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Oswego

Kishwaukee River Conference

Sandwich (2-4, 2-2) at Woodstock (4-2, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Sandwich is likely going to need to win out to qualify for the playoffs for the third straight season. A tough task with three opponents remaining with a combined 13-5 record. The Indians are coming off a 42-12 loss to Richmond-Burton, but it was a two-score game in the fourth quarter. Nick Michalek is closing in on his third straight 1,000-yard season. The Sandwich senior rushed for 255 yards and an 80-yard TD last week, returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score and also had nine tackles and two forced fumbles. Sandwich beat Woodstock 28-14 last season.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock increased its chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2009 last week by spoiling Plano’s homecoming with a 20-14 win. Junior LB Jaxson Hansen had 14 tackles, including a key fourth-down stop as the Reapers were driving late, to help secure victory for the Blue Streaks, who had lost two in a row. QB Caden Thomson was 14-of-20 passing for 204 yards and three TDs. He hit Matthew Cress on TDs of 25 and 32 yards, and connected with Cash White from 12 yards out. .For the season, Thompson has completed 68% of his passes (85 of 125) for 1,001 yards and 12 TDs, eight to Cress, who has a team-leading 27 receptions. The Blue Streaks average 22.5 points a game and allow 21.8 a game.

Friday Night Drive pick: Woodstock

Plano (0-6, 0-4) at Johnsburg (4-2, 2-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Reapers: Plano remains winless, but it’s been a consistent theme. The Reapers keep it close, but last week’s 20-14 loss to Woodstock was their third one-score loss. Kolten Schimandle rushed for 57 yards and a TD and Dylan Saunders was 12-for-16 passing for 101 yards and a TD. Saunders has thrown for 613 yards and five TDs on the season. Johnsburg beat Plano 28-0 last season.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg put together maybe its most complete game of the season last week in beating previously undefeated Marengo 28-0. Shawn Halloran set the tone for the defense with an interception early in the game. QB Carter Block got the offense going with an 11-yard TD pass to Ryan Franze on the first play of the second quarter. Mario Zakrzewski’s 2-yard run and Block’s 1-yard QB sneak had the Skyhawks up 21-0 at halftime. Duke Mays (13 carries, 83 yards) added a 23-yard TD run late. Block finished 23-of-25 passing (92%) for 185 yards, while Franze had 11 receptions for 110 yards. ... For the season, Block is 80-of-121 passing (66%) for 838 yards and 11 TDs. Franze has 39 passes for 524 yards and six TDs. Mays has team-leading totals of 43 tackles and 7 TFLs.

Friday Night Drive pick: Plano