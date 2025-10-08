Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: La Salle-Peru defensive back Regan Doerr

La Salle-Peru senior defensive back Regan Doerr (center) was voted Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP after recording eight tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions in a 28-14 win over Ottawa. (Kevin Chlum)

La Salle-Peru senior Regan Doerr hasn’t always played defensive back.

He was a quarterback in youth football and didn’t start playing DB until his sophomore year.

Despite the late start in the secondary, Doerr has become an impact player there for the Cavaliers.

Last week in a 28-14 win over Ottawa - the Cavaliers’ 13th in a row in the series - Doerr made eight tackles, broke up three passes and intercepted two passes.

For his performance, Doerr was voted the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. He’s the second Cavalier to win the honor this season, joining sophomore quarterback Marion Persich, who won in Week 3.

Here’s Doerr’s Q&A with NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

Chlum: When did you start playing football and how did you get into it?

Doerr: I started the first year (I could do) youth football. I got into it because my mom wanted me to play.

What do you enjoy about playing football?

Doerr: I love it all. I love my teammates. I could be out here constantly playing football.

What makes you a good football player?

Doerr: I think just hard work, dedication and being a team leader.

Besides L-P’s Howard Fellows Stadium, where is your favorite place to play?

Doerr: Metamora. I like the field. They have good turf.

What are your plans after high school?

Doerr: If I could, I’d go to college for football, but if not, I’d be a pipe fitter.

Who is the best player you’ve ever competed against in football?

Doerr: No. 3 from Metamora (Kylan McMillen). He’s fast, shifty and he knew how to play well.

What’s your favorite memory as a football player at L-P?

Doerr: I think becoming a captain. I like it a lot.

What goals do you have for the rest of the season?

Doerr: Hopefully, win these last three games, make the playoffs and win.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance against Ottawa?

Doerr: I thought I played really well and fast. I saw the ball and got to it.

What’s it mean to the team to extend the winning streak against Ottawa to 13 games?

Doerr: It means a lot to our team.

Why do you think you have been able to keep the streak going for so long?

Doerr: Hard work, dedication, and we just want it more.