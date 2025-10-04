Sterling shows depth in win over Alleman

Starters and reserves alike were making plays for Sterling in a 55-13 Homecoming win over Alleman on Friday night at Prescott Memorial Field.

The Golden Warriors (3-2, 2-1) scored a season high and put up 405 total yards in the Western Big 6 Conference win.

Sterling led 41-0 at halftime and the second half had a running clock. Seven different players scored touchdowns in the win.

“We just talked about whatever your role is, whether it’s in the first quarter or the fourth quarter,” coach Jon Schlemmer said. “Whatever your role is, be your best at it.

“We had kids that were called upon, really, in all three phases in the second half. They don’t see the number of reps as maybe the other guys do throughout the week, so the ones that they get they have to matter. And our kids made them matter tonight.”

Aaron Sandoval had a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Cale Nettleton caught a TD pass from backup QB Gavin Terrock in the third quarter.

Sterling’s Cale Nettleton crosses the end zone for a second half touchdown against Alleman Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Freshman kicker Christian Cox was 7 of 8 on extra points filling in for an injured Ryan Gebhardt.

“We’re hoping that Ryan can get healthy real quick, but we have a pretty good one standing behind him.”

Gebhardt twisted his left ankle, his planting foot, during soccer.

Sterling got off to a quick start in the game as Maurice De La Cruz went 55 yards on his first two carries to score the game’s first TD.

Cobey Shipma had two rushing scores, Brady Hartz had a 44-yard fumble recovery score, Quincy Maas caught a 62-yard TD from Terrock, and James Miller had a 40-yard TD run in the first half.

Sterling’s Gavin Terrock fires a pass against Alleman Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Defensively, Miller led the team with seven tackles, including 3.5 for a loss. Wyatt Cassens had six tackles, including four for a loss with a sack.

Cassens said having playmakers at different positions throughout the roster is big.

“It’s amazing, you know, not having to focus everything on one position or one spot,” he said. “Having that multi-tool type assortment, we are able to do multiple things.

“We can throw, we can run, we can do a lot. It’s nice having all those other options.”

Brady McCray had 52 yards rushing and Hartz added 40 more for Sterling.

Sterling averaged 13.1 yards per play and did not turn it over against the Pioneers, who resumed playing varsity football this season after a three-year pause.

Sterling TD: Cobey Shipma 10 run (Cox kick), 2:38 2nd.



Alleman’s Kyle Boden scored a 53-yard TD run and Charlie Millman ran for another score in the fourth quarter.

“Our kids, I thought they did such a good job throughout the week,” Schlemmer said. “It’s Homecoming ... they just came off a big home win and it’s my job as coach to make sure that our kids can’t be complacent.”

Sterling next has a big road game against Geneseo (4-2, 3-1), which is coming off a 38-20 win over Galesburg. Geneseo beat UT 36-33 after falling 28-7 to Moline.

“Huge game,” Schlemmer said. “Offensively, they stress you so much. And their defense is so unconventional, it’s something you don’t see a whole lot.”