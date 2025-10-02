Locals look for winning week: Sauk Valley Week 6 IHSA football previews

Rock Falls' Logan Thome looks for a hole in the line against Oregon earlier this season at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Big Northern Conference

Stillman Valley (3-2, 3-1) at Dixon (4-1, 4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cardinals: They beat Rock Falls 42-6 last week following a 63-9 loss to Byron. They scored a season-high in a 50-20 win over Rockford Lutheran. They finished 5-5 last season.

About the Dukes: They throttled their opponent for the third straight week after a 56-0 win at Oregon. Jake Zepezauer returned a punt for a touchdown for the second straight week and Owen Belzer had a kick return score. Landon Knigge had 170 yards rushing and four TDs on 14 carries in the win. Outside of the 28-7 loss to Byron, Dixon has outscored its other four opponents a staggering 221-8. Byron has outscored its opponents 244-30 while Dixon has outscored its opponents 228-36 as both teams have significantly separated themselves from the rest of the BNC. Genoa-Kingston is third in the conference with 159 points scored and Oregon is third in the BNC with 119 points allowed.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

Rock Falls (0-5, 0-5) at Winnebago (1-4, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: They’ve scored just 20 points this season and have been shut out three times. This is the first week their opponent has a losing record. They fell just 35-32 at Winnebago to finish last season. Their last win was a 41-35 win over Winnebago in Week 9 of the 2023 season before the current 13-game losing skid began.

About the Indians: They lost 55-7 to Byron last week after a 53-12 win over Lutheran. They have two one-score losses, a 21-18 loss to North Boone to open the season and a 22-14 setback at Clinton Week 2.

FND pick: Winnebago

Oregon (3-2, 3-2) at North Boone (3-2, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: They’ve had a roller-coaster last few weeks, falling 56-0 to Dixon last week after a 49-0 win over Rock Falls and a 35-7 loss to Byron. They have still allowed the third-fewest points in the BNC with 119.

About the Vikings: They lost 56-38 to Genoa-Kingston last week following a 48-0 loss to Dixon. They won their first three games by just six points or fewer. They beat Oregon 18-13 to open last season.

FND pick: Oregon

Three Rivers Rock

Mercer County (1-4, 0-3) at Newman (4-1, 2-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Golden Eagles: They have lost three straight games after a 28-6 win over Sherrard. They lost 29-16 to Newman last season before finishing 4-5. MerCo has not had back-to-back losing seasons since becoming a co-op in 2009.

About the Comets: They are ranked No. 6 in the latest Class 1A Associated Press poll after a 26-6 loss at Class 2A No. 2 Rockridge (5-0, 3-0). They held the Rockets to a season-low in scoring but were shut out in the second half. They trailed just 7-6 at halftime. Their lone score was a 58-yard TD run by Matthew Blackert before the Rockets and QB Cullen Schwigen pulled away after the break.

With the lost last week, Newman fulfilled a friendly jersey-swap wager with Rockridge as the losing team’s athletic director, Justin Stevnson, had to wear a Rockets jersey to work on Monday.

A bet is a bet. Go Comets! pic.twitter.com/6vWxNxfyQN — Newman Catholic (@NewmanCCHS) September 29, 2025

FND pick: Newman

Riverdale (4-1, 2-1) at Erie-Prophetstown (3-2, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rams: They suffered their lone loss in a 49-21 setback at Rockridge Week 3 and they beat Orion 42-28 last week. Their 180 points scored are behind only Rockridge (185) in the conference, though the four teams they’ve beaten are a combined 4-16 so far.

About the Panthers: They bounced back with a 43-15 win at Mercer County last week after double-digit losses to Newman and Rockridge. It was also a season high in scoring as Keegan Winckler threw three TDs, Evan Steimle had a pick-6 and caught a score, Tristan Hovey had a rushing TD, and Gavin Adams returned a kick for a TD and caught two more for E-P.

FND pick: E-P

Western Big 6 Conference

Alleman (1-4, 0-3) at Sterling (3-2, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Pioneers: They were shut out 51-0 by Rock Island (1-4, 1-2) last week. The game ended with 3:58 left in the third quarter due to a serious injury to an Alleman player. This is their first season back playing varsity football after a three-year pause. Their lone win is a 62-13 victory over Melrose Park Walther Christian in Week 1. They’ve allowed 11.2 yards per carry in Big 6 play.

About the Golden Warriors: They beat Galesburg 48-0 last week after the 49-28 comeback win at United Township. Sterling quarterback Brady Berlin had two passing touchdowns against the Silver Streaks, and Cobey Shipma scored his first two touchdowns of the season in the win. Berlin has been the most efficient passer in Big 6 play, completing 39 of 58 passes with no interceptions and six TDs.

FND pick: Sterling

Northwest Upstate Illini

Forreston (4-1, 4-1) at Eastland-Pearl City (3-2, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cardinals: They have already doubled last year’s win total after a down year. They beat Galena 22-20 last week after denying a two-point conversion on the final play of the game. Kayden Loomis had 100 yards rushing on 14 carries, and Connor Politsch had 115 yards and two TDs on just five carries.

About the Wildcatz: They lost 38-0 to Du-Pec last week. It was the first time they were shut out since a 42-0 loss to Du-Pec in 2023. It was also the first shutout of the season for the Rivermen (5-0, 5-0). They beat Forreston 36-16 last season.

FND pick: E-PC

Dakota (1-4, 0-4) at Fulton (0-5, 0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: They won their first game of the season last week in a 58-36 nonconference win over Rockford Lutheran. They scored just 38 points their previous four games. They lost 45-6 to Fulton last season.

About the Steamers: They’ve faced the top four teams in the conference the last four weeks. Their opponents are a combined 21-4 this season. They were outscored 96-6 the last two weeks against Stockton and Lena-Winslow. Mason Kuebel leads the team with 204 yards rushing with three TDs. Braedon Meyers has thrown for 491 yards and four TDs to two interceptions this season.

FND pick: Fulton

Lena-Winslow (4-1, 3-1) at Morrison (0-5, 0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: They are ranked third in the latest Class 1A AP poll. They’ve outscored their opponents 169-63 this season. They’ve allowed just two TDs in wins over Rochelle, Dakota and Fulton the last three weeks.

About the Mustangs: They have yet to score more than 21 points this season while allowing 195 points. They’ve had a tough schedule in the NUIC so far with their opponents a combined 20-5. They lost 32-6 to Le-Win in Week 1 last season.

FND pick: Lena-Winslow

Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Large

Bureau Valley (0-5, 0-3) at Lewistown co-op (0-5, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: They had their highest offensive output of the season last week in a 38-22 loss to Elmwood-Brimfield as Dane Stewart rushed for 184 yards and three TDs on 20 carries. They finished with 306 yards rushing. BV held an opponent under 40 points last week for just the second time this season. The Storm allowed Elmwood-Brimfield to run for 380 yards.

About the Indians: They’ve lost 16 games in a row, with their last win coming on Oct. 7, 2023. That’s the only win for the Indians since the Lewistown-Cuba-Spoon River Valley co-op formed before the 2022 season. The Indians have only scored 20 points this season and have been shut out each of the last two weeks. The Indians and Storm have three common opponents. Lewistown lost 36-6 to Knoxville, 43-8 to Elmwood-Brimfield and 56-0 to St. Bede, while Bureau Valley lost 31-8 to Knoxville, 38-22 to E-B and 47-6 to St. Bede.

FND pick: Bureau Valley

8-Man Football Association

Amboy co-op (4-1) at Peoria Heights (1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: Amboy won 66-6 over Galva for its fourth win in a row last week. It was the Clippers’ second time this season scoring more than 60 points. The Clippers have outscored their last four opponents 232-42.

They do not face a team with a winning record until currently 4-1 West Central in Week 9.

About the Patriots: Peoria Heights lost a 64-62 shootout to Bushnell-Prairie City last week. The Clippers beat B-PC 56-6 in Week 3. The Patriots’ lone win was a 36-16 victory over winless West Prairie in Week 4.

FND pick: Amboy

West Carroll (4-1) at Milledgeville (5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: They beat Orangeville 42-0 last week for their fourth shutout of the season. Their lone loss was a 30-20 loss to Polo in Week 3. This is another big measuring stick for the Thunder against Milledgeville, which beat WC 44-0 last season.

About the Missiles: They scored a season high in a 68-28 win over River Ridge last week. It was also the first time they allowed four TDs. Kyson Francis threw for 206 yards and five TDs as the Missiles built a 52-0 lead.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Orangeville (2-3) at Polo (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Broncos: They lost 42-0 to West Carroll last week after a 48-8 win over AFC and 40-20 win over River Ridge. They’ve been outscored 165-122 this season.

About the Marcos: They beat AFC 52-6 last week after the 28-6 loss to Milledgeville. The Marcos led 38-0 at halftime as Mercer Mumford led Polo with 199 yards and three TDs, and JT Stephenson added 74 yards rushing and two scores. Polo ran for 465 yards and held AFC to just 12 on the ground.

FND pick: Polo

Ashton-Franklin Center (1-4) at River Ridge (1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: They’ve scored just one TD the last four weeks after a 28-18 win over West Prairie in Week 1. They’ve been outscored 200-54 overall. This looks to be their best chance at another win on the field with West Carroll (4-1) and Alden-Hebron (5-0) only left on the schedule. They still have an opening in Week 8 due to Rockford Christian canceling its season. They are averaging just 2.7 yards per rush this season.

About the Wildcats: They lost 68-28 to Milledgeville last week after a 48-0 setback to West Carroll. Their lone win is a 40-38 win over Bushnell-Prairie City in Week 2. They’ve been outscored 250-102 this season. They beat A-FC 48-46 last season.

FND pick: AFC