High school football: Week 5 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Providence Catholic's defenders wraps up St. Francis Tivias Caldwell (42) during the non-conference game on Friday, SEP. 26, 2025, at New Lenox. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

St. Francis 47, Providence 35: Senior quarterback Brock Phillip and wide receiver Dario Milivojevic connected on four touchdown passes as St. Francis compiled over 400 yards of total offense during its 47-35 win at Providence during CCL/ESCC action Friday evening.

Hinsdale Central 52, Downers Grove South 40: Boston College baseball recruit Patrick Connors rushed for 153 yards and two TDs with starter Dominic Tresslar nicked up, took a screen pass 58 yards for a score and returned an interception 65 yards for a TD, leading Hinsdale Central to a 52-40 win at Downers Grove South.

Nazareth 48, Joliet Catholic 21: Nazareth ran and passed by Joliet Catholic, 48-21, in a Catholic League/ESCC crossover encounter that ceased to be a contest in the second quarter, when savvy senior quarterback Jackson Failla threw for four of his career-high six touchdowns.

Wheaton Warrenville South 35, Glenbard North 28: Owen Yorke ran for four touchdowns and Amare Williams added another to help Wheaton Warrenville South to a pivotal DuKane Conference win against Glenbard North Friday.

Montini 47, Marmion 0: Israel Abrams threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns, Luca Florio returned a punt 67 yards for a TD and Montini scored on its first five possessions and rolled past Marmion 47-0 for its 15th straight win dating back to last year.

Mount Carmel 48, Benet 0

Fenwick 42, De La Salle 0

Glenbard East 42, Ridgewood 6

Glenbard South 56, Elmwood Park 0

Willowbrook 45, Hinsdale South 14

Marist 29, IC Catholic Prep 28

St. Charles East 24, Wheaton North 20

York 34, Oak Park-River Forest 11

