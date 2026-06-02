Historical covers for June 2: Woman’s heroics lead to arrests

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four historic front pages from June 2. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early-century community updates and international tragedies to a nation grappling with social change and justice.

1914: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On June 2, 1914, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with practical community news, announcing that “Stores Open Wednesday Instead of Tuesday Eve. From Now On.” The front page also connected local readers to international tragedy, providing extensive updates on the “Public Funeral for Victims of Empress,” referencing the maritime disaster of the RMS Empress of Ireland. Locally, the paper tracked real estate development, reporting that “Rosenthal to Build New Business Block,” while also running a human-interest piece about a young girl under the headline “Child Makes Brave Effort for Mother.”

1926: Streator Daily Free Press

By June 2, 1926, the Streator Daily Free Press shifted its primary focus toward major national legislative battles, leading with the massive headline “Whipping Senate to Enact Farm Relief” as farm bloc leaders urged the passage of agricultural legislation. On the civic front, the paper focused on education and veterans with “Fear Vocational Training May Be Denied Veterans.” The front page also highlighted local infrastructure developments, reporting that the “City Will Mark Business Streets” once parking arrangements were completed.

1992: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The June 2, 1992, edition of the Northwest Herald featured high-stakes local drama with the lead headline, “Woman’s heroics lead to arrests,” detailing a citizen who thwarted a burglary. Environmental and weather concerns heavily impacted the region, captured by the headline “County well running dry” as more towns implemented lawn-sprinkling bans. The front page also tracked national political shifts with “Voters just saying no,” analyzing primary election discontent, alongside a forward-looking technology piece proclaiming a “High-tech bulb boasts bright energy outlook.”

2020: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

Rounding out the collection, the June 2, 2020, Daily Chronicle captured a powerful, historic moment of modern social unrest. The main headline, “A Shared Outrage,” sat beneath a prominent photo of local demonstrations, noting that county police and city officials had joined peaceful protesters on a march following the killing of George Floyd. The side columns reflected the tense local climate, featuring a rebuke from leadership with “Mayor speaks up,” alongside a stark reminder of the ongoing global pandemic with a report on a local nursing home’s second COVID-19 death.