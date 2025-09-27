Brock Phillip, Dario Milivojevic connect on 4 TDs, St. Francis wins a wild one at Providence

St. Francis Brock Phillip (1) hands the ball off to Drew Kegebein during the non-conference game against Providence Catholic on Friday, SEP. 26, 2025, at New Lenox. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Senior quarterback Brock Phillip and wide receiver Dario Milivojevic connected on four touchdown passes as St. Francis compiled over 400 yards of total offense during its 47-35 win at Providence during CCL/ESCC action Friday evening.

Phillip threw for 337 yards on only 15 completions for the Spartans (4-1, 1-0 CCL/ESCC Green), who entered the game ranked No. 2 in Class 5A. Milivojevic reeled in six grabs for a team-high 177 yards, while Michigan State recruit Zach Washington posted six catches for 117 yards. Washington sparked St. Francis with a 93-yard kick return for a touchdown in the second half.

“We felt like we could exploit their secondary with play action and we felt like we could put them out of position with double moves,” Milivojevic said. “That’s when we had success out there. We know they will be in our playoff bracket and they beat us last year, so we knew we had to get it done. It’s a great win since we’re going into our Homecoming game against IC next week.”

Phillip, who added a 10-yard rushing touchdown during the second quarter, was one of two St. Francis players to reach the end zone on the ground. Running back Tivias Caldwell Jr. barrelled forward for a 1-yard score after St. Francis blocked a Providence punt midway through the first quarter. Caldwell Jr. led the Spartans in rushing, totaling 41 yards on nine carries in the win.

SEP 26 Providence Catholic's Tyler Payne (8) looks to pass the ball during the non-conference game against St. Francis on Friday, SEP. 26, 2025, at New Lenox. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

“We thought we could exploit their secondary and we got it done,” Phillip said. “We have amazing coaches and amazing players and we couldn’t wish for anything else. Our goal is to win state and this win puts us closer to that goal. Our wide receiving corps is our strength and we have a good offensive line. We wanted to put as many points up as we could tonight.”

The Celtics (3-2, 1-0 CCL/ESCC Orange), No. 3 in 5A, scored on their opening drive of the game, keeping the ball on the ground and taking an early lead on a 5-yard touchdown by running back Broden Mackert. Mackert rushed for a team-high 153 yards and two scores on 17 carries for the Celtics, who trailed 28-14 at halftime before rallying back in the third quarter, where the Providence defense forced two punts and scored on consecutive drives.

“We did a poor job on special teams and that’s something we take pride in,” Providence coach Tyler Plantz said. “This is the second year in a row where they’ve taken one to the house. We have an answer to it, but we didn’t execute it on the field. When it came down to critical situations like stopping guys at the end of the half or on third or fourth downs, they outexecuted us. It was a great learning experience for a lot of our young guys and they’ll respond well.”

SEP 26 Providence Catholic's Broden Mackert (24) rushes the ball during the non-conference game against St. Francis on Friday, SEP. 26, 2025, at New Lenox. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Phillip and Milivojevic, whose older brother Alessio is a quarterback at Michigan State, linked up on two receptions for 60 yards on the first St. Francis drive of the game. A 31-yard touchdown strike between the two made it a 7-6 game in the first quarter. The Spartans led 14-7 entering the second quarter, where Milivojevic drew a pass interference flag on Providence and still managed to bring in a 13-yard touchdown reception with 54.9 seconds remaining in the half.

“Brock wasn’t here last year, but he came here before this year started and we instantly connected in the summer,” said Milivojevic, a Southern Illinois recruit. “We clicked and we’re best friends on and off the field. The connection has been natural for us. It’s my senior year and it’s a big confidence boost as we try to win a state championship, which is our goal for this year.”

With St. Francis aiming to slow down Mackert, Brayden McKay provided a second-half spark for the Celtic offense. McKay stepped up in the third and fourth quarters, rushing for three scores and finishing with 84 yards on the ground. Midway through the third quarter, McKay took a carry off the left side and sprinted toward the pylon for a 34-yard score, his longest run of the night.

SEP 26 Providence Catholic's defenders wraps up St. Francis Tivias Caldwell (42) during the non-conference game on Friday, SEP. 26, 2025, at New Lenox. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

McKay then recovered an onside kick and capped off a game-tying drive with an 8-yard touchdown run on a swift cut up the field. But Washington’s 93-yard kickoff return quickly swung momentum back to the Spartans, who took a 40-28 lead after Phillip fired a strike to Milivojevic on fourth and 3. The senior wide receiver outraced a defender 61 yards to the end zone.

“This is a heck of a group and they’ll respond to the challenge, but we were consistently outexecuted,” Plantz said. “That happens throughout the course of a game, but when we make those kinds of mistakes on special teams, that’s what the score will look like. It wasn’t a great night, but we’ll wash it away and be critical of the tape so we can bounce back next week.”

McKay’s 18-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter brought Providence back within one score. But the Phillip-Milivojevic connection proved too difficult for the Celtics to contain. With St. Francis ahead 40-35 midway through the fourth quarter, Phillip stood strong in the pocket and slung a 34-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Milivojevic, who cruised into the end zone.