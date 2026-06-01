Historical covers for June 1: Having a Conversation: Peaceful demonstrators gather outside Joliet Police Dept.

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from June 1. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from a nation gripped by wartime tensions to modern-day local milestones and community dialogue.

1917: Morris Daily Herald

On June 1, 1917, the Morris Daily Herald led with a stark wartime directive from the White House: “Wilson Warns Against Dodging Draft Registration,” highlighting the rising anxiety over anti-conscription plotters. The front page balanced global conflict with somber community news, reporting on the solemn return of a local soldier under the banner “Grundy County Men Join Soldier Dead.” Meanwhile, local economic and civic energy was on full display as the paper detailed a packed house where “Enthusiasm is Wild at Defense Meeting.”

1993: Northwest Herald

By June 1, 1993, the Northwest Herald focused on high-stakes political and social issues. The lead story, “Clinton jeered at wall,” captured the tense atmosphere at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial as the President confronted critics of his military service. Closer to home, McHenry County legal circles were grappling with a sensitive new legislative proposal, reporting that “County judges uneasy about abortion bill.” On the sports page, the region celebrated local triumph as “Jordan explodes as Bulls tie it up” in a crucial playoff matchup against the Knicks.

2011: Kane County Chronicle

The June 1, 2011, edition of the Kane County Chronicle highlighted a heartwarming environmental rescue in the Tri-Cities. Under the prominent headline “New Place to Nest,” the front page featured a massive photo of tree care professionals placing a man-made eagle’s nest on the Mooseheart Academy campus after violent storms had destroyed the original. In local sports, the paper tracked the postseason success of the Marmion baseball team, noting a powerful “Power Supply” keeping their playoff run alive.

Rounding out the collection, the June 1, 2020, edition of Joliet’s Herald-News captured a defining moment of modern civil rights advocacy. The front page featured the striking headline “Having a Conversation,” showcasing peaceful demonstrators gathering outside the Joliet Police Department to protest a recent arrest. The edition also documented the complex intersection of the economy and public health, noting that while some book markets successfully reopened, a Plainfield boutique experienced a “Supply disruption” delayed by COVID-19.