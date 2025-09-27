Montini rolls past Marmion to 15th straight win

Montini‘s football team played a complete game Friday night.

Scoring on their first five possessions — and seven of eight for the game, including a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown by Luca Florio midway through the second quarter, the Broncos (5-0) rolled to a 47-0 CCL/ESCC crossover triumph over Marmion Marmion (3-2) in Aurora.

Junior quarterback Israel Abrams, who completed 8 of his first 9 passes, finished 18 of 26 for 250 yards with a pair of touchdowns while leading the Broncos to their 15th consecutive victory dating back to last season.

“He’s improving and really understanding the game,” Montini coach Mike Bukovsky said of Abrams. “Charlie (offensive coordinator Bliss) has done a great job of getting in his head and challenging him in different ways.

“He extended a couple plays tonight, and it’s a big part of why he’s such a complete quarterback.”

After a three-and-out defensive series, the Broncos marched 53 yards in 7 plays grab a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Charles Flowers (seven carries, 58 yards) midway through the opening quarter.

Senior tailback Isaac Alexander (six carries, 55 yards) capped an 8-play, 42-yard drive with a 13-yard TD run to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter.

Marmion, fueled by a 23-yard pass completion from Roy Magana Jr. to Aidan Miller, moved the ball to the Broncos’ 28-yard line on the next series before three straight incompletions ended the drive.

Three plays later, the Broncos made it 21-0 on Abrams’ 45-yard touchdown strike to Nico Castaldo.

Following Florio’s punt return for a score, Alexander tallied his second touchdown of the night on a 4-yard run, extending the lead to 33-0 at halftime.

Abrams connected with Damacio Ortegon on a 15-yard touchdown pass on the opening possession of the second half to start the running clock up 40-0.

Backup quarterback Joey Neustadt’s 7-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter closed the scoring.

“We challenged the kids,” Bukovsky said. “Marmion is rebuilding — they have some good players. The big focus for us tonight was not to let a couple of their very good players be able to beat our team concept. That was the battle cry all week.

“I’m proud of my coaches — we had great game plans. In the second half we did a super job managing the game and getting out of it without exposing ourselves while being respectful.”

While recording their first shutout, the Broncos outgained the Cadets 384-97. Marmion managed just 19 rushing yards.

“We all play as a team,” said Broncos senior linebacker Santino Tenuta, who finished with three tackles for losses. “We watch a lot of film. I see what (teams) do, and we counter off what they do. My coaches put me in the right position to make plays.

“It feels good to get one (shutout).”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250926/prep-football/montini-runs-winning-streak-to-15-games-with-victory-against-marmion/